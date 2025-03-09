Alaafin of Oyo, Sunday Igboho tackle Muslim group over curfew

By Laolu Elijah

The Alaafin-elect, Prince Akeem Owoade, and Yoruba Nation agitator, Mr Sunday Adeyemi, popularly called Igboho, yesterday condemned a call by Yoruba Muslims for Freedom (YMF) that the monarch should be arrested for imposing a 21-day curfew on Oyo town.

Both the Alaafin-elect and Igboho, in separate statements, described the call as reckless and a total disregard for Yoruba heritage.

Recall that Prince Owoade, upon arrival from Canada, went into 21-day seclusion as part of the process for his installation as the new Alaafin of Oyo on April 5, 2025.

As part of the tradition, the monarch had imposed a curfew on the town till the end of the seclusion.

But, the Muslim group, through its spokesperson, Lateef Akinwale, had faulted the monarch for creating a “state inside a state,” adding that the action of the Alaafin-elect amounted to usurpation of the role of the governor and that the monarch holds no legal or constitutional authority to declare such sweeping restrictions over the people.

Alaafin reacts

The monarch, through his Director of media, Bode Durojaye, stated that the call for his arrest was borne out of mischief.

Describing the call for the arrest of Alaafin-elect as “malicious, tendentious, unfounded and a calculated attempt to inflame tension capable of causing religious disharmony,” Durojaye said.

Durojaiye said that if not for mischief-making, the Musilm community group would be oblivious to Oyo’s traditional monarchical system. Hence, the need to properly educate and inform the group to discontinue defecating the media with misinformation.

“It is customary in the Oyo traditional monarchical system that during the period of Oro Ipebi (mandatory traditional rites), restriction of movement must be enforced, hence the imposition of the curfew.”

Durojaiye stated that the curfew, which was initially imposed between 8 pm and 6 pm, was adjusted to hours of 10 pm and 6 am on the orders of the Alaafin.

“The curfew, according to the Alaafin, needed to be adjusted to accommodate Ramadan. This includes allowing for the early morning Fajr prayer and the evening Taraweeh prayer, which are important for Muslims during this fasting month.

“So, what is unconstitutional in the declaration of curfew, and why is it a blatant attempt to suppress the freedoms of the people and a direct violation of their rights to free movement, autonomy, and liberty when customary laws are alien to the Nigerian constitution?

“Why are traditional institutions so important to government, and why are there custodians of culture and traditions?

“The arrest and detention of those who defy the restriction order were aimed strictly for adherence to the curfew imposition and neither a threat for chaos in the peaceful Pacesetter State.

“In fact, the good people of the serene town have been adhering to the restriction order without affectionate or ill will, as Christians, Muslims and traditional religious faithful obey the order without coercion.”

Durojaiye went on to say, “Alaafin Adeyemi is of the conviction that peace, a fundamental human aspiration, is the cornerstone of individual, communal, and global well-being.

To the monarch, “the absence of peace can lead to devastating consequences, including conflict, displacement, and human suffering. In today’s interconnected world, the importance of peace cannot be overstated.

“Peace, the Monarch stressed, is not an idealistic dream; it is a pragmatic necessity. Its benefits are undeniable, and its absence has devastating consequences.

“Call for Alaafin’s arrest, attack on Yoruba culture” – Igboho

Igboho, through Yomi Koiki, sounded a strong warning against what he called a “blatant act of disrespect towards Yoruba traditional institutions.”

He emphasized that such demands undermine the sacred cultural heritage of the Yoruba people and threaten the unity of the land.

“The Yoruba people have, for centuries, upheld a deep respect for their traditional rulers, who serve not only as cultural icons but also as custodians of the land’s values and traditions. The Alaafin of Oyo is one of the most revered monarchs in Yoruba history, and any attempt to discredit or disrespect his authority is an affront to the Yoruba identity itself.”

“The call for the arrest of the Alaafin is a direct attack on Yoruba culture, history, and heritage. Our kings protect our land, and no outsider or group can insult or diminish their role.”

Sunday Igboho also condemned “the divisive rhetoric used by the group, which portrayed Yoruba traditional rulers as “idol worshippers” unworthy of respect,” warning that such statements are dangerous and could fuel unnecessary religious conflict among the Yoruba people.

“It is unacceptable for any group to claim that our Obas are not their leaders because of religious differences. Yoruba land is built on respect and unity, not on religious supremacy. Any attempt to divide us along religious lines will be resisted.”

Alaafin’s right to protect his people

The YMF accused the Alaafin of Oyo of unlawfully imposing a curfew, claiming that only a civil government has the power to do so. However, this argument ignores the historical and cultural role of Yoruba monarchs as protectors of their people.”

In times of crisis, Yoruba kings are responsible for making decisions that ensure their communities’ safety. The Alaafin’s decision to impose a curfew was likely driven by a need to maintain order and protect lives rather than any unconstitutional power grab.

“If our kings lose their authority, who will defend our land? Who will protect our people? Those calling for the arrest of the Alaafin are enemies of Yoruba land, and they will not succeed in their mission to destroy our culture and leadership.”

He said,” Let it be known that no one will be allowed to insult or threaten our Obas without consequences. The Yoruba people have always defended their culture, and we will not allow any group to erode our values in the name of religious fanaticism.”

The Yoruba Nation must remain vigilant against those seeking to dismantle its cultural institutions under the guise of modernity or religious superiority. Any attack on the Alaafin is an attack on Yoruba land itself — and it will be resisted.”

Meanwhile, concerned indigenes of Oyo town have called on the Oyo State Government to strengthen security in the city following the curfew imposed by the Oyomesi chiefs as part of the traditional rites for the installation of Ọba Akeem Owoade, the new Aláàfin of Oyo.

Alluding to a group of religious extremists who are allegedly plotting to disrupt the rites in protest of their preferred candidate not being selected by either the Oyomesi or the government, the Concerned group said “Unconfirmed reports suggest that this group initially sought to install their candidate as Aláàfin to advance their agenda. Having failed in this attempt, they are now allegedly planning to obstruct the enthronement of Ọba Akeem Owoade.”

The Association of Oyo Indigenes then appealed to the State Government to deploy security forces, particularly during the early morning hours, to prevent any potential attack on the king or disruption of the rites.

“If people claim that the purpose of the curfew imposed by the Oyomesi is to engage in human rituals, then the presence of state security forces will deter such activities. More importantly, it will prevent religious extremists from sneaking into Oyo town under the cover of darkness to harm the king, whose movements are currently restricted due to palace customs.”

