Alaafin of Oyo, Owoade begins 21-day traditional rites

By Adeola Badru

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba AbdulAkeem Owoade, officially commenced the 21-day traditional rites known as “Oro Opebi” last night. This announcement was made by the Chief of Staff to the Kabiyesi, Mr. Rotimi Osuntola, in a statement shared with reporters in Ibadan.

The rites, which began on March 7, 2025, will be concluded on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The statement emphasized the significance of these rites, stating, “The Aláàfin of Oyo Kingdom hereby announces the commencement of ÒRÒ ÌPÊBÍ, a crucial tradition that precedes His Imperial Majesty’s ascension to the esteemed throne.”

During this period, a curfew will be enforced in Oyo township from 8 pm to 6 am each day. Movement will be restricted, and anyone found violating this curfew will face arrest and detention until 7 am the following morning.

The statement further noted, “It is essential to understand that ORO IPÊBI entails the incoming Aláàfin entering a state of absolute seclusion, a sacred tradition that must be honored by all.”

The coronation ceremony for the new Alaafin is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Oyo town.