Akpabio-Natasha crisis: A-Ibom group tackles Saraki over comment

Dr Bukola Saraki

By Chioma Onuegbu

UYO—A group, known as the Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Professionals, in Akwa Ibom State, yesterday, advised former Senate President Bukola Saraki to refrain from statements that may prejudice the Senate’s handling of the matter between Senate President Godswilll Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The group, in a statement, by its National President and National Secretary, Messrs Edidiong John and Kemfon Neke, respectively, was reacting to a statement where Saraki had maintained his call that transparent and honest investigation of allegations raised by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan against Akpabio was still needed.

Faulting Saraki’s remarks, the group said the former Senate President ought to be conversant with the Senate’s Standing Orders, particularly those prohibiting the consideration of matters pending before the courts.

The statement reads: “While we respect Dr Saraki’s right to express his views, it is imperative to clarify certain facts in the public domain and address the implications of his statement in light of established legal and procedural principles, which Dr Saraki, as a former presiding officer of the Senate, ought to be fully aware of.

“First, information widely available in the public sphere indicates that Mrs Unoma Godswill Akpabio, wife of the Senate President, has initiated legal action against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“This lawsuit, filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, includes claims of defamation and violation of fundamental rights, stemming directly from Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio. Mrs Akpabio’s legal action is on behalf of her family, asserting that the senator’s claims have caused reputational damage and emotional distress.

“The veracity of these allegations and the culpability of the parties involved are now squarely before a court of competent jurisdiction in Nigeria.

“We urge Dr Saraki to respect the legal process currently in motion and refrain from statements that may inadvertently pressure or prejudice the Senate’s orderly handling of this sensitive issue.

“Rather than taunting the Senate or creating confusion with suggestions of legislative overreach, Dr. Saraki would do well to place confidence in the judicial system and await its verdict.”