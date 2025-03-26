A’Ibom APC knocks Atiku over corruption remarks against Akpabio

Atiku Abubakar

.. Describes remarks as reckless, political opportunism taken too far

By Egufe Yafuborghi & Chioma Onuegbu

UYO- The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has criticized the former Vice President of Nigeria Alh. Atiku Abubakar for accusing the Senate president, Godswilll Akpabio of corruption and of having a propensity to abuse women.

The APC in a statement on Wednesday issued through the Director General of its

Media Network, Otuekong Iniobong John explained that Atiku Abubakar lacks the moral standing to accuse others of corruption.

The statement reads in part, “Atiku Abubakar’s reckless remarks about Senator Godswill Akpabio reflect a level of mischief, malice, and political opportunism taken too far.

“Historically, Atiku Abubakar is recognized as the most corrupt politician in Nigeria. During his tenure as vice president, he abused his office to fraudulently acquire numerous national assets.

“These allegations have been affirmed by his former principal, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, who has categorically stated that Atiku is too corrupt to be entrusted with any public office in our nation.

“Former President Obasanjo repeatedly expressed regret for choosing Atiku as his running mate during his presidency, emphasizing that Atiku Abubakar is a shameless and blatant liar who should not be trusted by anyone in any capacity.

“It is clear that someone with such a tarnished reputation lacks the moral standing to accuse others of corruption”

The APC recalled that Akpabio has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and integrity in public service, adding that his tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State was marked by exemplary leadership, visionary policies, and tangible development projects that have endured long after he left office.

It further stated that it’s shocking that despite Senator Akpoti Natasha’s reputation as a content creator and serial blackmailer, Atiku Abubakar would still choose to amplify her baseless claims.

“Atiku Abubakar’s decision to sponsor Senator Akpoti Natasha’s trip to the Inter-Parliamentary Union conference in New York, where she proceeded to tarnish Nigeria’s image, raises serious questions about his judgment and motives.

‘ It’s clear that Atiku Abubakar is more interested in exploiting political situations for personal gain than in upholding the truth. It’s essential to focus on the facts and not be swayed by politically motivated smear campaigns.

‘His accusations against Senator Akpabio are hypocritical, especially considering Senator Akpabio’s well-documented commitment to women’s empowerment and his reputation as a responsible and respectful gentleman.

“We wish to assert that Senator Akpabio is a gender-friendly political leader. His commitment to women’s empowerment is well-documented and has been evident since his time as Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

” As President of the Senate, he has made a promise to ensure that all gender-related bills are passed, including those that were abandoned by the previous Senate” the party further stated.