Agents of darkness failed to take over Osun – Adeleke

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has declared that recent attempts by “agents of darkness” to destabilize the state have failed.

Speaking at the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting on Monday, Adeleke reaffirmed his commitment to delivering good governance, undeterred by recent challenges.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, quoted the governor as saying:

“A vicious, anti-democratic campaign was launched against our government. Osun was under siege in a manner nobody ever envisaged. But we survived the evil and offensive onslaught. We overcame forces of darkness that sought to impose anarchy on us.”

He added that efforts to plunge Osun into chaos had been thwarted through divine wisdom and public support, ensuring the successful conduct of local government elections and the swearing-in of a democratically elected administration.

The statement further noted that a strong legal campaign is underway to remove illegal occupants from local government positions.

Governor Adeleke also directed immediate action on the appointment letters for newly recruited teachers in the state.

“By tomorrow, I will unveil our 2025 infrastructure project implementation plan and timelines. From there, we will commence statewide inspections and commission ongoing and completed projects,” he added.