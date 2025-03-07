Admiralty Varsity: FG voids appointment of Chukwu

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja -The Federal Government has confirmed the nullification of appointment of Prof. Lucia Chukwu, as the substantive vice chancellor of Admiralty University of Nigeria, ADUN, five days after it made the announcement.

The government has now announced Prof. Christopher Ogbogbo, as the new substantive vice chancellor of Nigerian Navy established university, located in Ibuzor, Delta State.

In a statement yesterday, through the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, FG conceded to erring in the appointment of Prof. Chukwu as the institution’s vice-chancellor.

The statement read: “Following a thorough review of the selection process, subsequent ministerial intervention, and in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to merit and fairness, the ministry confirms that Prof. Ogbogbo is the most eligible candidate for the position of substantive Vice-Chancellor of ADUN.”

“Additionally, the Federal Ministry of Education has equally noted the declassification of the Council’s 21st Extraordinary Meeting Report of February 26 and 27, 2025, which is designed to promote full transparency.”

Meanwhile, Prof. Ogbogbo is set to assume office on Monday, according to the university’s council.