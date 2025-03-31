Adeleke threatens to dethrone monarchs over communal crisis

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Monday issued a fresh removal warning to the traditional rulers of the crisis-prone communities of Ilobu, Ifon and Erin-Osun.

The governor had last week warned the traditional rulers in the three towns over the spare of violence crisis in the town before relaxing the curfew from 24 hours to 17 hours.

However, following reports of attempts to launch new attack in the areas by some faceless people, the Governor said the monarch of communities where the crisis is relaunched would be removed from office.

The statement issued by Olawale Rasheed reads partly, “In the midst of Sallah celebrations, I got reports of some people planning another round of conflict around Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun towns. The security agencies have tightened surveillance to ensure no attacks take place.

“The security agencies are also speeding up the interrogation of key chieftains and actors in the conflict. I will remind top leaders of the towns that the peace undertaking they are signing are not for joke. They will be held accountable. There will be accountability before the law.

“The curfew we relaxed was on humanitarian grounds. As a compassionate government, we know many innocent people are suffering because of the evil agenda of a few elements across the conflict areas. Any attempt to exploit the adjustment of the curfew for renewed violence will be met with full re-imposition of the 24-hour curfew.

“Additionally, I will remove from office, any traditional ruler where violence recurs. This card is on the table. Royal fathers of each town must call their subjects to order. I will wield the big stick. Enough is enough.”