Adeleke establishes IDPs camps in warring communities

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO — GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, yesterday, directed the immediate establishment of camps for internally displaced persons from Ifon, Ilobu and Erin-Osun communities following the violent crisis over land dispute.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, stated that the camps tagged ‘Holden Camp’, should be set up in the communities’ town halls or any place of their choice.

The statement reads: “Now that the distribution of food and relief materials has commenced, I have directed the state emergency agency to proceed to set up camps for displaced people.

“Each town is to have a camp, probably their town halls or any place of their choice. Security agencies are to screen displaced people for transportation to the camps.

“The emergency agency will be providing food materials and accessories for the displaced people while the situation normalizes. The agency has also reached out to NEMA for further support.”