Abductors of Ondo businessman, wife, daughter demand N30m ransom

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—abductors of a businessman, Tope Faji, his wife, and their daughter, in Owo, Ondo State, have demanded a ransom of N30 million for their release.

Recall that the victims were abducted in front of their residence along Ipele Road, Owo, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Family sources said the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of N30 million but later reduced it to N20 million. Since then, there have been no further communications from the kidnappers.

A source said, “We were together on Friday because we were fasting. That day, we were all at his wife’s shop, playing, before we eventually parted ways. Later, I received a call from one of his sons, informing me that his father, mother, and sister had been kidnapped. We quickly got into a vehicle and rushed to Tope’s house.

“The boy who called me was the one who had stepped out of the car to open the gate. He said that while he was opening it, the kidnappers attacked, and he managed to escape. When the kidnappers called, they initially demanded N30 million, but later reduced it to N20 million.”

The source added that the victims are still in the kidnappers’ den, and their abductors have not communicated with the family since the ransom demand.

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, claimed ignorance of the abduction.