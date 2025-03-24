956 Nigerians rescued from Libya in three months

…as NiDCOM Warns Against Irregular Migration

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has revealed that 956 Nigerians were evacuated from Libya in the first quarter of 2025, as the agency continues to warn against the dangers of irregular migration.

NiDCOM Chairman/CEO, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this in a press release on Monday, stating that the evacuations were conducted in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

A breakdown of the figures shows that among the 956 returnees, there were 683 females, 132 males, 87 children, and 54 infants. They were repatriated in six batches between January and March 2025.

Dabiri-Erewa noted that, in recent years, over 15,000 stranded Nigerians have been rescued from Libya through efforts by the Federal Government and its international partners.

She reiterated NiDCOM’s warnings against using Libya as a transit route to Europe, describing the North African country as unsafe due to ongoing political instability.

The statement read in part: “The six trips included 152 returnees on January 28, followed by 145, 180, and 159 on February 11, 19, and 25, respectively, while 144 and 176 arrived on March 4 and 18.”

“Because of the delicate political situation in Libya, we continuously caution Nigerians against using it as a pathway to Europe. It is not just Libya, but other irregular migration routes as well,” she warned.

The NiDCOM boss urged Nigerians to embrace legal migration channels, expressing concern that some evacuees attempt the journey again through even more dangerous routes.

She assured that the Federal Government remains committed to protecting the rights and dignity of Nigerians at home and abroad.

Dabiri-Erewa also called for stronger collaboration between government agencies, NGOs, the media, and other stakeholders to raise awareness about the risks associated with irregular migration.