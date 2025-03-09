9 Super Eagles players who have educational degree

By Igwe Patrick

Juggling the rigours of professional football with academic commitments is no small feat, and several Super Eagles players have navigated this challenge at some stage in their careers.

Here are 9 current players of the Super Eagles squad who have scaled through the fields of education at a high level

William Troost-Ekong

The leader and skipper of the team, who has proven his leadership skills when faced with various pressures that come with being the skipper of such a renowned team. William has a solid academic background with a degree in Business Administration. His education has played a key role in shaping his leadership qualities on the pitch, reinforcing his belief in the value of learning alongside a professional football career.

Wilfred Ndidi

A graduate of Business Management Studies. Wilfred is well known as the engine room of the Super Eagles midfield, doing well in both his clubside team and national team.

Leon Balogun

The solid centerback of the Super Eagles squad, graduated with a degree in Social Sciences from Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, Germany. His determination on the field highlights the drive he had to get an educational degree whilst playing professional football

Kelechi Iheanacho

Kelechi who has earned the affectionate nickname “Senior Man” among his Leicester City teammates and fans, a pointer to his experience, charisma, and influence both on and off the pitch. Kelechi is a degree holder in Business and Marketing from the University of Manchester.

Oghenekaro Etebo

A midfielder who has years of experience playing for different clubs like; Getafe, Galatasaray, Watford has also aced his education, with a degree in Economics and Development studies.

John Ogu

An astounding midfielder who was called up to the nigerian national team at the 2014 FIFA worldcup qualifiers. Acquired a degree in Finance from the National university of Nigeria.

Taiwo Awoniyi

A super striker who plays for premier league side Nottingham forest. He is currently enrolled in a Sporting Directorship course at the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Business School. In addition, he holds a diploma in Business Administration and Marketing Management and is furthering his education by pursuing an online Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Maduka Okoye

The Nigerian 3rd choice goalie has a Bachelor’s degree in Educational Management/Economics and an HND in Business Administration. An exemplary feat for a wonderful footballer

Cyriel Dessers

A Super Eagles player born to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother, who has chosen to represent Nigeria at the national level. Cyriel started to study Law at University (KU Leuven) while he played for OH Leuven’s youth teams.

Vanguard News