73rd birthday: Tinubu seeks divine intervention for Nigeria

Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA— PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Friday sought divine intervention to address Nigeria’s pressing challenges, such as national stability, fostering peace, and safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens.

Speaking shortly after emerging from the National Mosque, where he observed two Rakat Juma’at prayers to commemorate his 73rd birthday, the President said: “I prayed for our country to stabilise ,keep in peace and safe guard our people all the citizens.”

On his 73rd birthday, the President expressed his joy and gratitude to Almighty Allah for safeguarding him throughout his life and for answering his prayers.

He said,: “I feel good ,I feel happy and we give thanks to Almighty Allah that has protected us so far and continues to answer our prayers ,accept our ibadah that is key and very important to all of us.

“A prayer for our country to stabilise, keep in peace and safe guard our people all the citizens.”

President Tinubu further added that he found renewed inspiration to recommit himself to serving and upholding his dedication to the Nigerian nation.

He said, “Well, the word for all of these is hard work, you work harder, you pray harder .That is the inspiration that I got from all of these we thank God Almighty that at this stage we are in it.”