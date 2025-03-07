7 injured in Lagos multiple auto crash

By Evelyn Usman

A road accident involving two commercial buses and a Lexus 330 Jeep with number plate KSF 879 JR, occurred yesterday in Lejina, inward Adamo on Sabo-Itokin express road, Lagos, leaving many passengers injured.

Preliminary findings according to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA indicated

that the driver of the Lexus Jeep, who absconded immediately after the incident, attempted to overtake when he sighted an oncoming truck in the opposite direction.

In his bid to return to his lane, he lost control and collided with two fully loaded commercial buses.

Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, explained that “

LASTMA personnel, in synergy with security operatives from the Area ‘N’ Police Division, swiftly secured the accident scene, managed traffic disruptions, and facilitated the full evacuation of the wrecked vehicles to restore normalcy.

“All injured passengers were urgently conveyed to the General Hospital in Ikorodu for immediate medical intervention by officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS)”.

“ General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, has extended heartfelt sympathy to the victims and wished them a swift recovery. He further admonished motorists to exercise caution, particularly when overtaking, and to strictly adhere to traffic regulations to avert such disastrous incidents.

“Government has strategically positioned road signs to guide motorists and ensure orderliness on our highways. It is imperative that drivers exercise utmost vigilance and confirm absolute clearance before attempting to overtake, as recklessness on the road can have devastating consequences,” he stated”.