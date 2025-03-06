6 suspected robbers, fraudsters arrested in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

Six suspected members of a criminal syndicate specialized in robbery and fraud within Lagos have been arrested in a coordinated police operation.

The Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, acting on an intelligence report, uncovered the syndicate’s activities involving the theft of valuables, including cash in Nigerian and foreign currencies, jewelry, mobile phones, ATM cards, and international passports.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “Following the intelligence tip-off, armed detectives launched a covert operation on March 14, 2025, tracking the suspects to the Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos. In a swift raid, law enforcement officers arrested six individuals identified as Idowu Ajewole (M), Waheed Opeyemi (M), Samuel Bamidele (M), Ajoke Oluwaseun (F), Layide Ogunseun (F), and Adetipe Olubunmi (M).

CSP Hundeyin explained further: “During the operation, police recovered two Toyota Camry vehicles and a stash of counterfeit dollar notes believed to be used for fraudulent activities.

“The suspects have provided useful statements during interrogation and remain in police custody as investigations continue. They are expected to be arraigned in court soon to face charges related to robbery, fraud, and possession of counterfeit currency.”

Meanwhile, the State Police Command urges the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

Vanguard News