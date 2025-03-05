5 countries with the hardest process towards obtaining citizenship

By Benice Nnakife

It may seem wise to apply for citizenship or permanent residency in a foreign nation. Many people no longer wish to reside in nation where they were born or whose passport they currently possess for a variety of reasons. But doing so isn’t always simple.

It is impossible to categorically rank nations according to how difficult it is to get citizenship or residency because immigration laws are complicated.

Nevertheless, several countries, including the United States, Austria, Germany, Japan and Switzerland, make it very challenging for foreigners to obtain citizenship or permanent residence.

Certain people, particularly highly qualified professionals or investors, may have privileged pathways in countries with high citizenship obstacles.

Austria



Several EU nations have strict immigration regulations. Austria, however, has one of the most drawn out citizenship procedures. A resident visa is required for anyone visiting for more than six months who is not a citizen of Austria.



In order to improve their German language proficiency and their capacity “to participate in the social, economic, and cultural life in Austria,” visitors who intend to stay for more than 24 months must additionally sign an Integration Agreement.

Germany



It’s hard to get permanent residency in Germany unless you’re a citizen of another EU nation. To become a German citizen, foreigners residing in Germany must prove they are proficient in the language and have an understanding of the country’s politics and culture.



Applicants must also establish that they can earn a living and have contributed to the national pension system. They must also provide proof of acceptable accommodation. To become a citizen, applicants must have lived in the country for at least eight years (seven if they pass the competency exam) and have renounced citizenship in any other country.

Japan



Getting a permanent resident visa in Japan takes longer than getting a Japanese citizenship. Obtaining Japanese citizenship requires completing a lot of paperwork, including inquiries about the candidates’ personal lives, living in the nation for five years, and getting approval from the justice minister. According to individuals who have gone through it, the process can take years, although it can take six to twelve months. If accepted, candidates must be prepared to give up their foreign citizenship.

Switzerland



You must have been in the country for at least five years, and occasionally longer depending on the situation, in order to be eligible for a settlement or permanent residence visa. You are also eligible to apply for citizenship if your length of stay in the nation qualifies you for permanent residency. This is not a given, though, as those seeking citizenship must also demonstrate that they have blended in with Swiss society and do not represent a security risk. Furthermore, every municipality and canton has its own set of regulations regarding citizenship. Dual citizenship is allowed in Switzerland.

United States of America



It is quite difficult to establish permanent residency, often known as obtaining a green card, unless one is entering the country through a family member or an authorized job. For those requesting asylum or refugee status, there are certain categories, and others who want to apply can enter a lottery. After obtaining permanent residency status for five years, individuals can start the citizenship application process by completing the application and passing an exam that tests their knowledge of English, civics, and U.S. history. People must take an oath to the Constitution before they can become citizens. Dual citizenship is allowed in the United States.

Vanguard News