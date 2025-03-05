5 cities in the U.S with highest minimum wage

As of January 2025, the federal minimum wage in the US remains stagnant at $7.25 per hour, despite persistent calls to raise it to $15.

This wage level has remained unchanged for over a decade, making it increasingly difficult for workers to support themselves, particularly in high-cost cities.

However, several states and municipalities have taken matters into their own hands, setting significantly higher minimum wage rates.

US Cities with the Highest Minimum Wage

Per Investopedia, The top five U.S. cities with the highest minimum wages as of 2025 are all located in Washington state:

Burien, WA

$21.16 per hour for large employers (500+ employees), $20.16 for mid-sized employers (21-499 employees). Adjusted for inflation annually.

Tukwila, WA

$21.10 per hour for large employers, $20.10 for mid-sized employers. By July 2025, mid-sized employers must match the large employer rate.

Renton, WA

$20.90 per hour for large employers, $18.90 for mid-sized employers (increasing to $19.90 by July 2025). Adjusted for inflation annually.

Seattle, WA

$20.76 per hour for all employers. Seattle was the first U.S. city to mandate a $15 minimum wage in 2014.

SeaTac, WA

$20.17 per hour for employees in hospitality and transportation industries, $20.10 for mid-sized employers. Adjusted for inflation annually.

Vanguard News