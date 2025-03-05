5 Best Crypto Casinos (No KYC) | Most Legit Bitcoin Casino Sites with Highest RTP & Exclusive Bonuses

Bitcoin casinos are the cutting-edge alternative to traditional online casinos, offering players fast, fee-free transactions, enhanced privacy, and provably fair gaming. Our team has meticulously researched, tested, and reviewed the best Bitcoin gambling sites to bring you exclusive access to the top platforms.
Keep reading to discover the leading BTC casinos and what makes them stand out.
Our Top Bitcoin Casinos with Highest Payout
|CASINOS
|BONUSES
|RATINGS
|JACKBIT↗️
|30% Rakeback Bonus + No Wagering 100 Free Spins
|4.9./5⭐
|7Bit Casino↗️
|Welcome Pack of 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins
|4.9./5⭐
|BitStarz↗️
|Welcome Package of up to $500 or 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins
|4.8./5⭐
|MIRAX↗️
|Welcome Package 325% up to 5 BTC + 150 Free Spins
|4.7./5⭐
|KatsuBet↗️
|Welcome Bonus 325% + 200 Free Spins Up to 5 BTC or $6000 on 4 deposits
|4.7./5⭐
1. JACKBIT – Best Overall New Casino With a Dedicated Sportsbook and Extensive Virtual Sports
|Established in
|2022
|Licensed by
|Curacao eGaming Commission
|Types of Games
|Slots, Tables, Live Dealers, Sports Betting
|Top Games
|Book of Dead, Gates of Olympics, Sweet Bonaza
JACKBIT Casino is a dynamic crypto gambling platform, offering a massive selection of over 7,000 casino games. The site supports multiple cryptocurrencies, ensuring fast and secure transactions. Players can enjoy seamless deposits and withdrawals within minutes.
🎁Bonuses and Promotions
Welcome Bonus
- Make your first deposit at JACKBIT and claim 100% up to 1 BTC plus 100 free spins.
- Place a minimum $20 sports bet and get a 50% sports welcome bonus of up to 100 USDT and a 150% hunting bonus of up to 1,000 USD.
Other Bonuses
- Jackpot Frenzy – Deposit a minimum of 20 USDT and get 50 free spins on ‘Jackpot Jamboree.’
- SOL Bonus – Deposit at least 0.2 SOL and claim 50% plus 30 free spins up to 3 SOL.
- Daily Cashback – Get 10% cashback on your losses every day.
- 2nd Deposit Bonus (Sports) – 33% Freebet up to 50 USDT.
- 3rd Deposit Bonus (Sports) – 20% Freebet up to 25 USDT.
- 2nd Deposit Bonus (Casino) – 75% bonus up to 1,000 USDT plus 75 free spins.
- 3rd Deposit Bonus (Casino) – 50% bonus up to 500 USDT plus 50 free spins.
- Weekend Reload Bonus – 50% bonus plus 75 free spins up to 10,000 USDT.
- Wednesday Free Spins Drop – Get up to 50 free spins.
- Exclusive Freebet – Claim up to 15 USDT..
Win More – Freebet up to 15 USDT.
Ultimate Win – Freebet up to 50 USDT.
💱Top Cryptocurrencies Supported
- Bitcoin (BTC)
- Ethereum (ETH)
- Tether (USDT)
- Litecoin (LTC)
- Dogecoin (DOGE)
- Binance Coin (BNB)
- Tron (TRX)
- Solana (SOL)
- Ripple (XRP)
- Cardano (ADA)
- Shiba Inu (SHIB)
- Polkadot (DOT)
2. 7Bit Casino – Best Crypto Casino With a Retro Theme and VIP Rewards
|Established in
|2014
|Licensed by
|Curacao eGaming Commission
|Fiat Currencies
|USD and EUR
|Software Providers
|Amatic, Belatra, BGaming, Booming Games
7Bit is one of the most popular and oldest crypto gambling sites in the world, operating since 2014. The platform boasts an impressive collection of casino games, catering to all types of gamblers.
7Bit is a great choice for players who want to deposit and withdraw using a wide range of cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency payments at 7Bit are instant and secure.
💱Top Cryptocurrencies Supported
- Bitcoin
- Litecoin
- Dogecoin
- Bitcoin Cash
- Ethereum
- Binance Coin
- Ripple
🎁Bonuses and Promotions
If you are a new player, 7Bit has something special for you.
Welcome Bonus – 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 free spins.
- Make your first deposit and claim a 100% match of up to 1.5 BTC plus 100 free spins.
- Make your second deposit and claim a 75% match of up to 1.25 BTC plus 100 free spins.
- Make your third deposit and claim a 50% match of up to 1.5 BTC.
- Make your fourth deposit and claim a 100% match of up to 1 BTC plus 50 free spins.
Other Promotions
- BTC Exclusive Offer – 75 free spins
- 45 free spins as a New Game Offer
- VIP Spring Offer – 100 free spins
- Up to 20% Weekly Cashback
- Monday Reload Offer – 25% and 50 free spins
- Wednesday Reload Offer – 100 free spins
- Friday Reload Offer – 111 free spins
- 99 free spins as a Weekend Offer
- Telegram Sunday Offer – 60 free spins
- Telegram Friday Offer – 111 free spins
3. BitStarz – Online Casino With Fast Payouts and Provably Fair Games
|Year Established
|2014
|Licensed by
|Curacao eGaming Commission
|Minimum Deposit
|$20
|Fiat Currencies
|AUD, EUR, NZD
BitStarz is a top online crypto gambling site. It offers players a huge selection of games, a stylish interface, banking methods, and helpful services. The platform features over 5,000 casino games from leading developers in the industry.
For gamblers, BitStarz offers numerous banking options to enhance their gaming experience. Apart from cryptocurrencies, they offer traditional payment methods too.
💱Top Cryptocurrencies Supported
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Litecoin
- Dogecoin
- XRP
- Cardano
- Solana
- Tether
- Binance Coin
- Tron
🎁Bonuses and Promotions
Welcome Bonus – 5 BTC plus 180 free spins.
- Make your first deposit and claim 100% up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins.
- Make your second deposit and claim a 50% up to 1 BTC.
- Make your third deposit and claim a 50% up to 2 BTC.
- Make your fourth deposit and claim 100% up to 1 BTC.
Other Bonuses
- Level Up Adventure – Cash prize of $50,000 + $20,000 Cash.
- Slot Wars – €5,000 & 5,000 free spins.
- Table Wars – Prize pool of €10,000.
- Monday Reload Bonus – 50% up to $300.
- Wednesday Free Spins – Up to 200 free spins.
4. MIRAX Casino – Best New Crypto Casino With Multi-Level Bonuses and Tournaments
|Year Established
|2022
|Licensed by
|Curacao eGaming Commission
|Available Games
|Slots, tables, live dealers, specialty games
|Payout Time
|0 – 5 Days
💱Top Cryptocurrencies Supported
Crypto enthusiasts can find a lot of games and bonus packages at Mirax. The bonus offers are particularly designed for crypto enthusiasts. When we look into the game library of Mirax, we can see a massive range of games, catering to different types of gamblers.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Litecoin
- Ripple
- Tron
- Tether
- Dogecoin
- Bitcoin Cash
🎁Bonuses and Promotions
Welcome Bonus – 5 BTC + 150 free spins or 4000 USD.
- Make your 1st deposit and get 100% match bonus up to 400 USD + 100 Free Spins.
- Make your 2nd deposit and get 75% match bonus up to 600 USD + 50 Free Spins.
- Make your 3rd deposit and get 50% match bonus up to 1000 USD.
- Make your 4th deposit and get 100% match bonus up to 2000 USD.
Other Bonuses
- 35 free spins as a pre-release bonus
- 50 free spins as a new game bonus
- 0.0048 BTC and 50 free spins as a Monday reload bonus
- 35 free spins as Wednesday reload bonus
- 100 free spins as Thursday lootbox bonus
- 33 weekend free spins
- 10% Highroller Cashback
5. KatsuBet – Top Bitcoin Casino With High-Roller Promotions and Cashback Offers
|Established in
|2020
|Licensed by
|Curacao eGaming Commission
|Number of Games
|7000+
|Available Games
|Slots, tables, live dealers
KatsuBet is an action-packed online crypto gambling site, offering high-quality games for players. The platform boasts over 50+ top-tier developers to ensure the quality of games.
In addition to games, KatcuBet offers players a seamless banking experience with an extensive selection of deposit and withdrawal options. Apart from cryptocurrencies, players can also use traditional fiat payment methods such as Skrill, Neteller, Visa, and MasterCard.
💱Top Cryptocurrencies Supported
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
- Litecoin
🎁Bonuses and Promotions
You will be surprised when you get to know about the bonus offers available at KatsuBet.
Welcome Bonus – 325% up to 5 BTC + 200 Free Spins.
- Make your 1st deposit and receive a 100% up to 1.5 BTC.
- Make your 2nd deposit and receive a 75% up to 1.25 BTC + 100 FS.
- Make your 3rd deposit and receive a 50% up to 1.25 BTC.
- Make your 4th deposit and receive a 100% up to 1 BTC.
- Enter the promo code: HIGHROLLER and deposit a minimum amount of 0.0019 BTC, which will reward you with a 50% welcome highroller bonus of up to 0.029 BTC.
Other Bonus Offers
- New Game Bonus: 50 free spins
- Birthday Bonus.
- 25% Monday Reload Bonus of up to 0.0048 BTC and 50 free spins
- Wednesday Free Spins of up to 100 free spins
- Thursday Loot Boxes of up to 100 free spins
- Weekend Bonus.
- Daily Cashback of up to 10%.
- Tournaments: Cupid Love (2,500 free spins) and Slot Combat (500 free spins + 5,000 KatsuPoints).
- VIP Program.
Final Thoughts On Best Crypto Casinos Online 2025
Crypto gambling sites are now more available than ever before, meaning that you will get a lot of options to choose from. However, a reliable and trustworthy crypto casino can offer you high-level safety, great games, and robust customer service. Choose any of the crypto casinos we have mentioned here to experience an excellent gambling activity.
FAQs
- Are Bitcoin casinos a scam?
Most Bitcoin casinos are legitimate and not a scam. However, conduct thorough research before choosing a casino site.
- Do crypto casinos require KYC?
Most crypto casinos do not require players to complete KYC verification. They allow anonymous gambling.
- How to claim a welcome bonus at a crypto casino?
To claim the welcome bonus, first sign up with the casino site and make your first deposit. You have to deposit the required amount to be eligible for the welcome bonus. Once you make the deposit, you will receive your welcome bonus.
- Where can I buy Bitcoin?
You can purchase Bitcoins from cryptocurrency exchanges.
- Can I play live dealers at crypto casinos?
Yes, most online crypto casinos offer live dealers, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.