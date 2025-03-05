5 Best Crypto Casinos (No KYC) | Most Legit Bitcoin Casino Sites with Highest RTP & Exclusive Bonuses

Bitcoin casinos are the cutting-edge alternative to traditional online casinos, offering players fast, fee-free transactions, enhanced privacy, and provably fair gaming. Our team has meticulously researched, tested, and reviewed the best Bitcoin gambling sites to bring you exclusive access to the top platforms.

Keep reading to discover the leading BTC casinos and what makes them stand out.

Our Top Bitcoin Casinos with Highest Payout

CASINOS BONUSES RATINGS JACKBIT↗️ 30% Rakeback Bonus + No Wagering 100 Free Spins 4.9./5⭐ 7Bit Casino↗️ Welcome Pack of 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins 4.9./5⭐ BitStarz↗️ Welcome Package of up to $500 or 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins 4.8./5⭐ MIRAX↗️ Welcome Package 325% up to 5 BTC + 150 Free Spins 4.7./5⭐ KatsuBet↗️ Welcome Bonus 325% + 200 Free Spins Up to 5 BTC or $6000 on 4 deposits 4.7./5⭐

Established in 2022 Licensed by Curacao eGaming Commission Types of Games Slots, Tables, Live Dealers, Sports Betting Top Games Book of Dead, Gates of Olympics, Sweet Bonaza



JACKBIT Casino is a dynamic crypto gambling platform, offering a massive selection of over 7,000 casino games. The site supports multiple cryptocurrencies, ensuring fast and secure transactions. Players can enjoy seamless deposits and withdrawals within minutes.

🎁Bonuses and Promotions

Welcome Bonus

Make your first deposit at JACKBIT and claim 100% up to 1 BTC plus 100 free spins .



. Place a minimum $20 sports bet and get a 50% sports welcome bonus of up to 100 USDT and a 150% hunting bonus of up to 1,000 USD.

Other Bonuses

Jackpot Frenzy – Deposit a minimum of 20 USDT and get 50 free spins on ‘Jackpot Jamboree.’

– Deposit a minimum of 20 USDT and get 50 free spins on ‘Jackpot Jamboree.’ SOL Bonus – Deposit at least 0.2 SOL and claim 50% plus 30 free spins up to 3 SOL.

– Deposit at least 0.2 SOL and claim 50% plus 30 free spins up to 3 SOL. Daily Cashback – Get 10% cashback on your losses every day.

– Get 10% cashback on your losses every day. 2nd Deposit Bonus (Sports) – 33% Freebet up to 50 USDT.

– 33% Freebet up to 50 USDT. 3rd Deposit Bonus (Sports) – 20% Freebet up to 25 USDT.

– 20% Freebet up to 25 USDT. 2nd Deposit Bonus (Casino) – 75% bonus up to 1,000 USDT plus 75 free spins.

– 75% bonus up to 1,000 USDT plus 75 free spins. 3rd Deposit Bonus (Casino) – 50% bonus up to 500 USDT plus 50 free spins.

– 50% bonus up to 500 USDT plus 50 free spins. Weekend Reload Bonus – 50% bonus plus 75 free spins up to 10,000 USDT.

– 50% bonus plus 75 free spins up to 10,000 USDT. Wednesday Free Spins Drop – Get up to 50 free spins.

– Get up to 50 free spins. Exclusive Freebet – Claim up to 15 USDT..

Win More – Freebet up to 15 USDT.

Ultimate Win – Freebet up to 50 USDT.

💱Top Cryptocurrencies Supported

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

Litecoin (LTC)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Binance Coin (BNB)

Tron (TRX)

Solana (SOL)

Ripple (XRP)

Cardano (ADA)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Polkadot (DOT)

Established in 2014 Licensed by Curacao eGaming Commission Fiat Currencies USD and EUR Software Providers Amatic, Belatra, BGaming, Booming Games

7Bit is one of the most popular and oldest crypto gambling sites in the world, operating since 2014. The platform boasts an impressive collection of casino games, catering to all types of gamblers.

7Bit is a great choice for players who want to deposit and withdraw using a wide range of cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency payments at 7Bit are instant and secure.

💱Top Cryptocurrencies Supported

Bitcoin

Litecoin

Dogecoin

Bitcoin Cash

Ethereum

Binance Coin

Ripple

🎁Bonuses and Promotions

If you are a new player, 7Bit has something special for you.

Welcome Bonus – 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 free spins.

Make your first deposit and claim a 100% match of up to 1.5 BTC plus 100 free spins.

Make your second deposit and claim a 75% match of up to 1.25 BTC plus 100 free spins.

Make your third deposit and claim a 50% match of up to 1.5 BTC.

Make your fourth deposit and claim a 100% match of up to 1 BTC plus 50 free spins.

Other Promotions

BTC Exclusive Offer – 75 free spins

45 free spins as a New Game Offer

VIP Spring Offer – 100 free spins

Up to 20% Weekly Cashback

Monday Reload Offer – 25% and 50 free spins

Wednesday Reload Offer – 100 free spins

Friday Reload Offer – 111 free spins

99 free spins as a Weekend Offer

Telegram Sunday Offer – 60 free spins

Telegram Friday Offer – 111 free spins

Year Established 2014 Licensed by Curacao eGaming Commission Minimum Deposit $20 Fiat Currencies AUD, EUR, NZD

BitStarz is a top online crypto gambling site. It offers players a huge selection of games, a stylish interface, banking methods, and helpful services. The platform features over 5,000 casino games from leading developers in the industry.

For gamblers, BitStarz offers numerous banking options to enhance their gaming experience. Apart from cryptocurrencies, they offer traditional payment methods too.

💱Top Cryptocurrencies Supported

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Dogecoin

XRP

Cardano

Solana

Tether

Binance Coin

Tron

🎁Bonuses and Promotions

Welcome Bonus – 5 BTC plus 180 free spins.

Make your first deposit and claim 100% up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins.

Make your second deposit and claim a 50% up to 1 BTC.

Make your third deposit and claim a 50% up to 2 BTC.

Make your fourth deposit and claim 100% up to 1 BTC.

Other Bonuses

Level Up Adventure – Cash prize of $50,000 + $20,000 Cash.

Slot Wars – €5,000 & 5,000 free spins.

Table Wars – Prize pool of €10,000.

Monday Reload Bonus – 50% up to $300.

Wednesday Free Spins – Up to 200 free spins.

Year Established 2022 Licensed by Curacao eGaming Commission Available Games Slots, tables, live dealers, specialty games Payout Time 0 – 5 Days

💱Top Cryptocurrencies Supported

Crypto enthusiasts can find a lot of games and bonus packages at Mirax. The bonus offers are particularly designed for crypto enthusiasts. When we look into the game library of Mirax, we can see a massive range of games, catering to different types of gamblers.

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Ripple

Tron

Tether

Dogecoin

Bitcoin Cash

🎁Bonuses and Promotions

Welcome Bonus – 5 BTC + 150 free spins or 4000 USD.

Make your 1st deposit and get 100% match bonus up to 400 USD + 100 Free Spins.

Make your 2nd deposit and get 75% match bonus up to 600 USD + 50 Free Spins.

Make your 3rd deposit and get 50% match bonus up to 1000 USD.

Make your 4th deposit and get 100% match bonus up to 2000 USD.

Other Bonuses

35 free spins as a pre-release bonus

50 free spins as a new game bonus

0.0048 BTC and 50 free spins as a Monday reload bonus

35 free spins as Wednesday reload bonus

100 free spins as Thursday lootbox bonus

33 weekend free spins

10% Highroller Cashback

Established in 2020 Licensed by Curacao eGaming Commission Number of Games 7000+ Available Games Slots, tables, live dealers

KatsuBet is an action-packed online crypto gambling site, offering high-quality games for players. The platform boasts over 50+ top-tier developers to ensure the quality of games.

In addition to games, KatcuBet offers players a seamless banking experience with an extensive selection of deposit and withdrawal options. Apart from cryptocurrencies, players can also use traditional fiat payment methods such as Skrill, Neteller, Visa, and MasterCard.

💱Top Cryptocurrencies Supported

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

Litecoin

🎁Bonuses and Promotions

You will be surprised when you get to know about the bonus offers available at KatsuBet.

Welcome Bonus – 325% up to 5 BTC + 200 Free Spins.

Make your 1st deposit and receive a 100% up to 1.5 BTC.

Make your 2nd deposit and receive a 75% up to 1.25 BTC + 100 FS.

Make your 3rd deposit and receive a 50% up to 1.25 BTC.

Make your 4th deposit and receive a 100% up to 1 BTC.

Enter the promo code: HIGHROLLER and deposit a minimum amount of 0.0019 BTC, which will reward you with a 50% welcome highroller bonus of up to 0.029 BTC.

Other Bonus Offers

New Game Bonus: 50 free spins

Birthday Bonus.

25% Monday Reload Bonus of up to 0.0048 BTC and 50 free spins

Wednesday Free Spins of up to 100 free spins

Thursday Loot Boxes of up to 100 free spins

Weekend Bonus.

Daily Cashback of up to 10%.

Tournaments: Cupid Love (2,500 free spins) and Slot Combat (500 free spins + 5,000 KatsuPoints).

VIP Program.

Final Thoughts On Best Crypto Casinos Online 2025

Crypto gambling sites are now more available than ever before, meaning that you will get a lot of options to choose from. However, a reliable and trustworthy crypto casino can offer you high-level safety, great games, and robust customer service. Choose any of the crypto casinos we have mentioned here to experience an excellent gambling activity.

FAQs

Are Bitcoin casinos a scam?

Most Bitcoin casinos are legitimate and not a scam. However, conduct thorough research before choosing a casino site.

Do crypto casinos require KYC?

Most crypto casinos do not require players to complete KYC verification. They allow anonymous gambling.

How to claim a welcome bonus at a crypto casino?

To claim the welcome bonus, first sign up with the casino site and make your first deposit. You have to deposit the required amount to be eligible for the welcome bonus. Once you make the deposit, you will receive your welcome bonus.

Where can I buy Bitcoin?

You can purchase Bitcoins from cryptocurrency exchanges.

Can I play live dealers at crypto casinos?

Yes, most online crypto casinos offer live dealers, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker.