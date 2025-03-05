5 Best Crypto Casinos (No KYC) | Listed Top New Bitcoin Casinos in 2025 (Experts Review)

Imagine a world where you can enjoy your favorite casino games with complete freedom and security, all while using digital currencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum.

That’s exactly what Bitcoin casinos bring to the table – a new era of gambling where convenience, privacy, and innovation collide. Gone are the days of waiting for transactions or worrying about fees; crypto casinos offer a seamless and exciting experience that’s gaining momentum every day.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at some of the best crypto casinos out there, highlighting why they’re quickly becoming the go-to choice for savvy gamblers around the globe. Ready to dive in? Let’s explore what makes these platforms so special.

👑 Top 5 Best Crypto Bitcoin Casinos

Casino Bonuses JACKBIT Welcome Package of 30% Rakeback + “No Wagering” 100 Free Spins. 7Bit Casino Welcome Package of 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins. BitStarz Welcome Package of up to $500 or 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins. Katsubet Welcome Package of 325% + 200 Free Spins Up to 5 BTC or $6000 on 4 deposits. MIRAX Casino Welcome Package of 325% up to 5 BTC + 150 Free Spins.

👑 Listed 5 Best Crypto Casinos

JACKBIT: Excellent Offers and Rewards – 4.9/5⭐

✔️ Overview

Opened its doors to players in the year 2022, and it is owned and operated by Ryker B.V.

JACKBIT is regulated by two reputable organizations, one is the Curacao eGaming Commission and the second one is the Anjouan Gambling Authority.

Offers 7,000+ games in a variety of categories, and all games are offered by the best game providers.

JACKBIT’s sportsbook is one of the best, and it features popular sports, including horse racing.

JACKBIT is considered one of the best crypto casinos in the industry. This casino is famous for its game collections, sportsbook, and mini-games collections. The game collection includes more than 7,000 games in different categories.

Players can easily register at this casino without providing any of their personal information, including name, residential address, contact number, bank details, date of birth, etc. All we need to provide is a valid email address.

JACKBIT is compatible with all Android and iOS devices and offers one of the finest mobile casinos to those who prefer mobile devices to play instead of desktops. We can buy crypto from the website using fiat currency, and a total of 17 cryptocurrencies are available in this bitcoin casino for transactions.

🎁 Bonus Offers and Promotions

JACKBIT offers interesting bonus offers and promotions. The casino welcome bonus offer is wager-free, and the sports welcome bonus offer is one of the best. There are many other interesting offers as well. We will mention those offers below.

Casino Welcome Bonus Offer – 30 % Rakeback + 100 free spins, wager-free .

Sports Welcome Bonus Offer – 100% of the first bet amount.

Other Bonus Offers

Tournaments. Daily Tournament – 1000 free spins. Weekly Tournament – $10,000 prize money.

NCAA Basketball Cashback – 10% cashback on lost bets.

Rakeback VIP Club – Instant Rakeback, no wagering requirements, no maximum limits.

Bet Insurance – 10% cashback as a free bet.

Social Media Bonus – Follow the social media pages of JACKBIT and win excellent rewards.

💰 Transaction Methods

JACKBIT supports more than 15 cryptocurrencies and some of the best fiat currencies. Players can choose any of the available methods to make their transactions. They can make quick deposits and withdrawals using banking methods available here. Some of the available transaction methods are mentioned below;

Crypto Payment Methods.

BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL, XRP, USDC, ADA, DOGE, TRX, MATIC, SHIBA, DAI, BCH, LTC, XMR, etc.

Fiat Payment Methods.

VISA, Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Pix, Skrill, Neteller, Bank Transfer, etc.

✔️🚫 Pros and Cons

Pros ✔️ Cons🚫 Compatible with Android and iOS devices. No phone service in the customer service. A sportsbook that includes horse racing.

7Bit Casino: Unique Games & Attractive Bonus Offers – 4.8/5⭐

✔️ Overview

Started to operate in the industry in 2014 and now has a reputation of a decade.

The Curacao eGaming Commission regulates this casino.

More than 10,000 games are available in this casino, all offered by over a hundred game providers.

Excellent bonus offers and promotions are available.

7Bit Casino is one of the finest online crypto casinos with a proven track record and the best bonus offers and promotions. Those who register at the casino will become VIP members of the casino and will be eligible for all the advantages of a highroller.

The mobile casino provided by 7Bit is almost the same as the desktop casino. Players can easily gamble on 7Bit Casino using their Android or iOS devices. They only need a reliable network connection. The website is secured with the latest SSL encryption to prevent any attacks from third parties.

🎁 Bonus Offers and Promotions

The welcome bonus offer provided by this casino is the biggest ever compared to other crypto casinos. The welcome bonus offer of this casino includes Bitcoin and free spins, and it will be credited in the first four deposits. Let’s see what bonuses and promotions are available in this casino.

Welcome Bonus Pack – 325% up to 5.25 BTC plus 250 free spins . The first deposit amount includes 100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins. The second deposit amount includes 75% up to 1.25 BTC + 100 free spins. The third deposit amount includes 50% up to 1.5 BTC. The fourth deposit amount includes 100% up to 1 BTC + 50 free spins.

– .

Other Bonus Offers and Promotions

Cashback Bonus Offers. Weekly Cashback – Up to 20% cashback offer.



Exclusive Bonus Offers. New Game Offer – 45 free spins.



Telegram Bonus Offers. Telegram Offer – 50 free spins. Telegram Friday Offer – 111 free spins. Telegram Sunday Offer – 66 free spins.



Reload Bonus Offers. BTC Exclusive Offer – 75 free spins. VIP Spring Offer – 100 free pins. Monday Bonus Offer – 25% up to 5.5 mBTC + 50 free spins. Wednesday Bonus Offers – 35, 75, or 100 free spins.



💰 Transaction Methods

This casino offers safe and reliable transaction methods. Using the available methods, we can make instant deposits and withdrawals. Some transaction options have transaction fees, and some transaction options are completely free. Below are mentioned some of the available banking methods at 7Bit Casino.

Crypto Payment Methods

Bitcoin, Neosurf, Litecoin, Binance, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash

Fiat Payment Methods.

VISA, Mastercard, Skrill, Interac, Neteller, Paysafe Card, etc.

✔️🚫 Pros and Cons

Pros ✔️ Cons🚫 A collection of more than 10,000 games. Facing restrictions in some geographies. Demo simulator mode for games..

BitStarz: Best Place for Bitcoin Slots – 4.9/5⭐

✔️ Overview

BitStarz was established in 2014 and is owned and operated by Dama N.V. Casinos.

The Curacao eGaming Commission has issued an online gambling license to BitStarz.

The game collection of BitStarz includes more than 6,000 games, including 4,500+ slot games.

One unique feature of BitStarz is the availability of 500+ cryptocurrencies.

With a decade in the gambling industry, BitStarz is a popular name among online casino players. The availability of more than 500 cryptocurrencies is the biggest attraction of this casino site. More than 4,500 titles are available for those who love to explore the slots genre of casino games.

Players can complete their registration process within minutes by using only a valid email address. One of the best sections of this casino is the customer service section. There will be an email service and a live chat facility available for players to connect with the customer service experts.

🎁 Bonus Offers and Promotions

BitStarz provides its new players with a massive welcome bonus package. There are many attractive tournaments available for players. More details related to this are mentioned below.

Welcome Bonus Package – 5 BTC + 180 free spins. The first deposit amount includes 100% up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins. The second deposit amount includes 50% up to 1 BTC. The third deposit amount includes 50% up to 2 BTC. The fourth deposit amount includes 100% up to 1 BTC.



Other Bonus Offers

Mommy Money Level Up – $70,000 total prize money.

Plinko Tournament – $10,000 prize pool.

Slot Wars – €5,000 and 5,000 free spins every week.

Table Wars – €10,000 prize pool.

Monday Reload Bonus Offer – 50% up to $300.

Wednesday Free Spins – Up to 200 free spins.

💰 Transaction Methods

BitStarz offers a wide variety of transaction methods to its players. Everyone can make a quick deposit and withdrawals using the methods available here. Crypto and fiat currencies are accepted in this casino.

Crypto Payment Methods.

Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tron, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Binance, Cardano, Solana, Ripple, etc.

Fiat Payment Methods.

VISA, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Maestro, Paysafe Card, Zimpler, iDebit, Instadebit, and WebMoney

✔️🚫 Pros and Cons

Pros ✔️ Cons🚫 Finest website design. Sports betting is not possible. Easy registration process.

KatsuBet: The Best Customer Service – 4.9/5⭐

✔️ Overview

KatsuBet Casino was launched in 2020 and is regulated by the Curacao eGaming Commission.

Dama N.V. Casinos owns the casino.

Generous bonus offers and promotions.

It is a quality website with easily accessible options.

Katsubet Casino offers everything needed for an experienced gambler and a newbie. More than 7,000 games are available for players to explore, and all of them are offered by reputable game providers. The banking methods and the customer service available in Katsubet are of the best quality compared to other sites.

We can enjoy Katsubet on our smartphones as well. Most of the games, services, and offers available in KatsuBet’s desktop version are available in the mobile version of the site as well. The website also supports multiple languages, including English, German, Italian, etc.

🎁 Bonus Offers and Promotions

KatsuBet offers its players one of the finest welcome bonus packs to its new players. This casino also provides exclusive bonus offers and regular bonus offers to its players. Details of the available bonus offers and promotions are mentioned below for your reference.

Welcome Bonus Pack – 325% Welcome Bonus + 200 Free Spins up to 5 BTC or $6000 on 4 deposits The first deposit amount includes 100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins. The second deposit amount includes 75% up to 1.25 BTC + 100 free spins. The third deposit amount includes 50% up to 1.25 BTC. The fourth deposit amount includes 100% up to 1 BTC.



Other Bonus Offers

Exclusive Bonus Offers. Highroller Welcome Bonus Offer – 50% up to 0.036 BTC. BTC Exclusive Bonus Offer – 75 free spins on Elvis Frog in Vegas. New Game: Fortune Bells – 45 free spins. Birthday Bonus Offer – A special gift on your birthday from the casino.



Regular Bonus Offers. Monday Reload Bonus Offer – 25% up to 0.006 BTC + 50 free spins. Wednesday Free Spins – Get 35, 75, or 100 free spins. Thursday Loot Boxes – Get 45, 85, or 100 free spins. Daily Cashback Bonus Offer – Get cashback of up to 5%, 7%, or 10%.



💰 Transaction Methods

Katsubet Casino offers a wide range of payment options, including popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Tether, along with traditional payment methods such as Visa, MasterCard, and EcoPayz. Whether you prefer to deposit and withdraw using crypto or fiat, the casino ensures quick and secure transactions with minimal fees.

Crypto Payment Methods

BTC, EUR, USD, AUD, CAD, NZD, USDT, NOK, RUB, PLN, BRL, ETH, LTC, BCH, DOG, XRP, TRX, BNB, ADA, and NEO.

Fiat Payment Methods.

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, VISA, Maestro, Mastercard, Purple Pay, Neosurf, EcoPayz, iDebit, Interac, Virtual Credit Card, Bank Transfer, etc

✔️🚫 Pros and Cons

Pros ✔️ Cons🚫 Multiple languages are supported on the website. Some transaction methods have processing fees. Fiat banking methods are available.

MIRAX: New Crypto Casino Site – 4.9/5⭐

✔️ Overview

MIRAX started to operate in 2022.

This casino is regulated by the Curacao eGaming Commission and is owned and operated by Hollycorn N.V.

Payouts can be done at lightning speed.

Complete player protection using the latest security features.

MIRAX is one of the latest additions to the best casinos list. With more than 7,000 games, the latest security features, attractive promotions and tournaments, and quick deposits and withdrawals, MIRAX is shining as one of the leading crypto casino operators in the industry.

Many popular slot games and table games are awaiting players. The slot games have different themes available, such as Chinese, Egyptian, Fruits, Irish, Fruits, Asia, Aztec, etc. All the available games are offered by the top software providers in the industry.

🎁 Bonus Offers and Promotions

Players can expect a generous welcome bonus offer along with some excellent bonuses. Some of them are mentioned below.

Welcome Bonus Pack – 325% up to 5 BTC plus 150 free spins. The first deposit amount includes a 100% match bonus of up to 400 USD + 100 free spins. The second deposit amount includes a 75% match bonus of up to 600 USD + 50 free spins. The third deposit amount includes a 50% match bonus of up to 1000 USD. The fourth deposit amount includes a 100% match bonus of up to 2000 USD.



Other Bonus Offers

BTC Exclusive Bonus – 75 free spins.

Wednesday Reload Bonus – 35, 75, or 100 free spins.

Weekend Free Spins – 33 free spins.

Highroller Cash Back – 10%, 15%, or 20% cashback.

💰 Transaction Methods

MIRAX Casino supports a variety of deposit and withdrawal options, from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin to popular e-wallets and credit cards. The platform guarantees fast processing times for both deposits and withdrawals, ensuring that players can enjoy their gaming experience without delays.

Crypto Payment Methods

Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin

Fiat Payment Methods.

VISA, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, etc.

✔️🚫 Pros and Cons

Pros ✔️ Cons 🚫 The payments are based on a secured blockchain. Withdrawal limits are low. Complete player anonymity.

The Final Thoughts on the Best Crypto Casinos

So, these are the best crypto casinos available in the industry. You can easily choose any of the casinos by reading all the necessary details we have mentioned about each casino. Always read all the terms and conditions of the online casino you have chosen before registering. We wish you all a happy gaming.