5 Best Crypto Casinos | New Bitcoin Casinos with Instant Withdrawals & No KYC (Honest Review & Ratings)

The online gambling scene in 2025 is dominated by crypto casinos, and for good reason! These platforms outshine traditional online casinos with instant sign-ups, fast payouts, zero transaction fees, and high-roller-friendly limits.

But with so many options, which crypto casinos truly stand out? We’ve done the research and handpicked the best crypto and Bitcoin casinos, Read on to discover the best platforms to play and cash out in 2025!



5 Best New Casino This Week Rated! (Official Websites)

JACKBIT – No KYC Requirements – 4.9⭐

– No KYC Requirements – 4.9⭐ 7Bit – 20+ Payment Options – 4.8⭐

– 20+ Payment Options – 4.8⭐ KatsuBet – Trusted Game Developers – 4.8⭐

– Trusted Game Developers – 4.8⭐ MIRAX – Massive Library Of Games – 4.7⭐

– Massive Library Of Games – 4.7⭐ Bets.io – A Vast Sportsbook With 40+ Sports – 4.9⭐

Detailed Overview Of The 5 Best Crypto Casinos

JACKBIT

Established in 2022 Licensed by Curacao eGaming Commission and Anjouan eGaming Commission Sportsbook Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Golf, Cricket Customer Support 24/7 Live chat, email

JACKBIT is a stylish online casino platform that offers numerous casino games and a dedicated esports betting section. The extensive game library contains over 10000 casino games from leading game providers in the world. Whether you are a fan of slots, tables, live dealers, or jackpots, JACKBIT has something for everyone.

Players at JACKBIT can use different types of payment methods to make deposits and withdrawals. Since it is a crypto casino, numerous cryptocurrencies are available at JACKBIT. If you are a fan of traditional payment methods, JACKBIT also offers e-wallets and credit card payment methods.

💰Supported Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin

Solana

Litecoin

Ripple

Dogecoin

Tether

Ethereum

Binance Coin

Binance USD

Dash

🎁 Bonuses and Promotions

Welcome Bonus

JACKBIT offers two types of welcome bonuses to new players.

New players at JACKBIT can claim 100 wager-free spins and a Rakeback bonus of up to 30% by making their first minimum deposit of $50. To claim this offer, gamblers must enter the promo code: “ WELCOME”. The bonus offer can only be used to play the ‘Book of Dead’ game.

The bonus offer can only be used to play the ‘Book of Dead’ game. JACKBIT also offers a 100% welcome sports bonus of up to $100 and 10% cashback to new players.

Other Promotions

Tournaments – JACKBIT offers 1000 free spins daily and $10000 every week

3+1 FreeBet – Players will get every 4th ticket as a GIFT in sports

Bet Insurance – 10% cashback as a freebet.

Social Media Promotions – Players will get exciting rewards by joining the social media platforms of JACKBIT

7Bit Casino

Established in 2014 Licensed by Curacao eGaming Commission Minimum Deposit 0.0005 BTC Non-crypto payments Skrill, Neteller, MasterCard, Visa

7Bit Casino is a retro-themed, legitimate online best crypto casino with a unique arcade feel. The platform boasts over 7000 casino games, including provably fair games, tables, slots, live dealers, and many more. The entire game library is powered by top-tier game providers in the industry, such as Microgaming, Betsoft, NetEnt, and many more.

Whether you are a Bitcoin fan or exploring fiat currency options, there is a seamless and secure banking option for every gambler. Fiat payment methods include credit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets.

💰Supported Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Dogecoin

Ripple

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Binance Coin

In the world of online gambling, bonuses and promotions are game-changers. Since 7Bit understands this well, it offers a diverse range of bonus packages, catering to both new and existing players.

Welcome Bonus – 250 free spins + 325% up to 5.25 BTC

Make your first deposit and get 100 free spins and a 100% match of up to 1.5 BTC

Make your second deposit and get 100 free spins and a 75% match of up to 1.25 BTC

Make your third deposit and get a 50% match of up to 1.5 BTC

Make your fourth deposit and get 50 free spins and a 100% match of up to 1 BTC

Other Promotions

35 free spins as a pre-release offer

50 free spins as a new game offer

Up to 20% as a weekly cashback

99 free spins as a weekend offer

111 free spins as Telegram offer

KatsuBet

Established in 2020 Licensed by Curacao eGaming Commission Software Providers GameArt, No Limit City, Playson, Playtech, Quickspin Withdrawal Time 0 – 5 Days

KatsuBet has gained significant popularity due to its huge game selection, generous bonus offers, and flexible banking options. Every gambler wanted to experience the thrill of playing games at Katsubet. All the players at KatsuBet are treated equally by offering generous welcome bonuses and other promotions.

When it comes to the games, KatsuBet offers high-quality games developed by top-tier software developers in the industry. The impressive game library of KatsuBet contains more than 5000 games, with new titles continuously added. Players can explore a number of slots, live dealers, jackpots, and classic tables, along with modern video slots, scratch cards, and bingo.

KatsuBet features numerous payment methods, catering to different types of gamblers. Players can go for either cryptocurrencies or traditional fiat payment methods like Visa, Skrill, and Neteller.

💰Top Cryptocurrencies Supported

Ethereum

Bitcoin

Litecoin

Tether

Many bonuses and promotions are available at KatsuBet, catering to different player preferences.

4-Tier Welcome Bonus – 325% +200 Free Spins up to 5 BTC or $6000 on 4 deposits

Make your first deposit and receive 100% up to 1.5 BTC.

Make your second deposit and receive 75% up to 1.25 BTC + 100 FS.

Make your third deposit and receive 50% up to 1.25 BTC.

Make your fourth deposit and receive 100% up to 1 BTC.

You can also claim a 50% Welcome Highroller Bonus by depositing a minimum of 0.0019 BTC and using the promo code: HIGHROLLER. It will reward you 50% up to 0.029 BTC.

Other Bonuses

Get 100 FS every Wednesday.

Thursday Loot Boxes of up to 100 FS.

50 free spins as a new game bonus.

Birthday Bonus.

25% Monday Reload Bonus of up to 50 free spins and 0.0048 BTC.

Weekend Bonus.

Tournaments: Cupid Love (2,500 FS) and Slot Combat (500 FS + 5,000 KatsuPoints).

Daily Cashback of up to 10%.

VIP Program.

MIRAX

Established in 2022 Licensed by Curacao eGaming Commission VIP Program Yes Customer Support 24/7 live chat, email

MIRAX is a relatively new entrant to the online gambling landscape. The platform offers provably fair games, a wide variety of slots, numerous classic tables, and many live dealer games to keep players entertained.

The payment section of MIRAX includes a huge variety of cryptocurrencies and traditional payment methods as well. If you are not interested in cryptocurrencies, you can either go for Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, or Neteller. For withdrawals, cryptocurrencies are considered the best and fastest.

💰Top Cryptocurrencies Supported

Ethereum

Bitcoin

Dogecoin

Ripple

Tron

Tether

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

🎁 Bonuses and Promotions

Registering at MIRAX will allow you to explore numerous bonuses and promotions.

Welcome Bonus – 5 BTC + 150 fs or 4000 USD

Make your first deposit and get 100% match bonus up to 400 USD + 100 Free Spins.

Make your second deposit and get a 75% match bonus up to 600 USD + 50 Free Spins.

Make your third deposit and get a 50% match bonus up to 1000 USD.

Make your fourth deposit and get a 100% match bonus up to 2000 USD.

Other Promotions

35 free spins as a pre-release bonus

10% Highroller Cashback

Thursday Lootbox Bonus – 100 free spins

Monday Reload Bonus – 50 free spins and 0.0048 BTC

50 free spins as a new game bonus

35 free spins as Wednesday reload bonus

33 free spins as weekend free spins

Bets.io

Established in 2021 Licensed by Curacao eGaming Commission Total Games 7000+ Minimum Deposit 0.2 mBTC

Bets.io is a brand-new online casino that focuses especially on cryptocurrencies and crypto payments. The engaging design and mobile-friendly interface ensure that every player can easily and quickly find their way around.

When you dive into the game library of Bets.io, you will be able to find an extensive range of games, including slots, tables, live dealers, and many specialty games as well. Bets.io has partnered with 80+ game developers to fuel its game library.

Bets.io will disappoint players who love traditional payment options because the platform only supports cryptocurrency payments.

💰Supported Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Dogecoin

XRP

Cardano

Solana

Tether

Binance Coin

Tron

🎁 Bonuses and Promotions

Bets.io has a rich collection of bonuses and promotions for players.

Welcome Bonus

Bets.io welcomes new players with a 100% welcome bonus of up to 100 free spins and 1 BTC.

New players will also be rewarded with a 50% sports welcome bonus of OnlyWin FreeBet up to 100 USDT and a 150% hunting bonus of up to 1,000 USDT.

Other Bonuses

Crashio Game Release – 100% bonus up to 200 USDT.

Exclusive Solana Bonus – 50% plus 30 free spins up to 3 SOL.

Cashback – Get 10% cashback every day.

Second Deposit Bonus (Sports) – Freebet 33% of up to 50 USDT.

Third Deposit Bonus (Sports) – Freebet 20% of up to 25 USDT.

Second Deposit Bonus (Casino) – 75% of up to 1,000 USDT and 75 free spins.

Third Deposit Bonus (Casino – 50% of up to 500 USDT plus 50 free spins.).

Weekend Reload Bonus – 50% plus 75 free spins up to 10,000 USDT.

Crypto Bonuses Available at Casinos

The best crypto casino sites offer excellent bonus offers to players to make their gameplay more entertaining and enjoyable. Let’s look at what kinds of bonuses are available at crypto casinos.

✔️ Welcome Bonus

Welcome bonuses are the most popular bonus offers available at crypto casinos. Crypto gambling sites offer these bonuses to new players to encourage them to register with the platform.

✔️ Deposit Match Bonus

Crypto casinos offer rewards to players by offering deposit match promos. To get these bonus offers, players have to deposit a certain amount to their casino account.

✔️ No Deposit Bonus

No-deposit bonuses are rare, but they do exist. Players do not have to make any deposits to receive a no-deposit bonus. However, this bonus offer usually comes with wagering requirements.

✔️ Reload Bonus

Reload bonuses are matchup bonuses that existing players will get with additional deposits. These bonuses are comparatively smaller when compared to welcome bonuses. Reload bonuses can be claimed multiple times, providing a lot of value in the long run for crypto gamblers.

✔️Free Spins

Free spins are the most popular casino bonuses, especially among slot players. These are spins that you can do for free at online slot machines without making any investments. If you win from the spins, you can keep it to yourself. The winnings are sometimes paid as real money.

✔️ VIP/Loyalty Programs

The best crypto casinos offer a VIP or loyalty program for players. VIP programs are offered to those who invest a large amount of money in gambling. Loyalty programs are offered to players who frequently play at the site.

Final Thought on Best Crypto Casinos

We believe that you have identified your next crypto casino site. All the online crypto casinos mentioned here are the best and offer a seamless gambling experience that is worth your time and investment. These sites guarantee instant, zero-free transactions, and anonymity to players. Do not forget to play within your limits.

FAQ’s

Do crypto casinos allow sports betting? Yes, most online crypto casinos offer sports betting options for players. Players can wager on a wide variety of sports, including football, tennis, cricket, and football.

What digital currencies do gambling sites accept? Crypto casinos usually accept a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether.

Are crypto casino platforms anonymous? Online crypto casinos provide players with enhanced privacy than traditional online casinos. They do not require players to provide extensive personal information. However, the level of anonymity varies depending on the casino site.

What games are available at crypto casinos? Online crypto casinos offer a wide range of games, including slots, tables, live dealers, provably fair games, and numerous specialty games as well.