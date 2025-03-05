5 Best Crypto Casinos 2025| Top Bitcoin Casinos (No KYC) With Exclusive Bonuses – Rated By Reddit Experts!

For the last few weeks, we have been busy finding out the best crypto casinos available in the industry. Our gambling experts decided to shortlist casinos named JACKBIT, 7Bit Casino, BitStarz, KatsuBet, and Bets.io casinos as the best crypto gambling sites. The reason for selecting these casinos is explained below. Let’s delve into the article to learn more about these best Bitcoin casinos.

We have reviewed the top crypto casinos, and the ones listed — JACKBIT, 7Bit Casino, BitStarz, KatsuBet, and Bets.io — have emerged as the best after evaluating various factors across 100 well-known casinos.

#1. JACKBIT: Best Crypto Casino With 30% Rakeback Bonus

Established In – 2022.

– 2022. License – Curacao eGaming Commission, Anjouan Gambling Authority.

– Curacao eGaming Commission, Anjouan Gambling Authority. Owned and Operated By – Ryker B.V.

– Ryker B.V. Customer Service – Email service, Live chat facility.

JACKBIT, is a reputable online crypto casino that offers both an interesting sportsbook and excellent casino games. You can explore more than 7,000 games in categories like slot games, table games, live casino games, poker, etc. The sportsbook includes many sports, including soccer, tennis, cricket, volleyball, horse racing, etc.

Those who wish to purchase crypto can buy it from the crypto gambling website. Also, the quality of customer service in this best crypto casino is pretty appreciable. You will get live chat facility for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions

JACKBIT, the best Bitcoin casino offers a wager-free welcome bonus to its players;

Welcome Bonus Offer – 100 free spins wager free. Bonus Promo Code – ‘ WELCOME ’. Redeemable Game – ‘BOOK OF DEAD’.



Other Bonus Offers and Promotions

Sports Welcome Bonus – 100% no-risk bonus.

Tournaments. Daily Tournament – 1000 free spins. Weekly Tournament – $10,000.

Rakeback VIP Club – Instant Rakeback, No wagering requirements, no maximum limits.

Bet Insurance – 10% cashback as a free bet.

Social Media Bonus – Follow the social media pages of JACKBIT and win exciting rewards.

💳Banking Methods

JACKBIT online crypto casino offers 17 popular cryptocurrencies and some prominent fiat currency methods to make your transactions.

BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL, XRP, USDC, ADA, DOGE, TRX, MATIC, SHIBA, DAI, BCH, LTC, XMR, etc. are some of the cryptocurrencies accepted in this best Bitcoin casino.

VISA, Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Skrill, Neteller, Pix, Bank Transfer, etc, are some of the available fiat payment methods available in this crypto gambling site.

➡️Pros and Cons of The Casino

✔️Pros ❌Cons Interesting sportsbook including horse racing. Restricted in some regions. Safe and secure banking methods.

#2. 7Bit Casino: Best Bitcoin Casino With Extensive Game Libraries

Established In – 2014.

– 2014. License -Curacao eGaming Commission.

-Curacao eGaming Commission. Owned and Operated By – Dama N.V. Casinos.

– Dama N.V. Casinos. Customer Service – Email service, Live chat facility.

7Bit online Bitcoin casino is one of the best crypto casinos available in the industry with the best game collections, customer service, security features, bonus offers, and a few other services. More than 10,000 games are available in the 7Bit online crypto casino, all provided by over a hundred game providers in the industry.

The latest security features, including SSL encryption (128-bit or 256-bit), TLS encryption, blockchain facilities, modern firewall systems, etc. are available in this online crypto casino to protect players and their privacy.

🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions

The biggest welcome bonus package, compared to all the best crypto casinos, is available in 7Bit Casino.

Welcome Bonus Package – 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 free spins. First Deposit – 100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins. Second Deposit – 75% up to 1.25 BTC + 100 free spins. Third Deposit – 50% up to 1.5 BTC. Fourth Deposit – 100% UP TO 1 btc + 50 FREE SPINS.



Other Bonus Offers and Promotions

Cashback Bonus Offer. Weekly Cashback – Up to 20%.

Exclusive Bonus Offer. 45 free spins.

Telegram Bonus Offers. Telegram Offer – 50 free spins. Telegram Friday Offer – 111 free spins. Telegram Sunday Offer – 66 free spins.

Reload Bonus Offers. BTC Exclusive Offer – 75 free spins. VIP Spring Offer – 100 free spins. Monday Offer – 25% up to 5.5 mBTC + 50 free spins. Wednesday Offers – 35, 75, or 100 free spins. Friday Offer – 111 free spins. Weekend Offer – 99 free spins.



💳Banking Methods

The banking methods available in the 7Bit crypto gambling site include crypto and fiat currency methods. Those are mentioned below.

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Binance, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, VISA, Mastercard, Neosurf, Skrill, Interac, Neteller, Paysafe Card, etc.

➡️Pros and Cons of The Casino

✔️Pros ❌Cons Generous bonus offers and promotions. Responsible gambling options are limited. Website is protected with the SSL encryption.

#3. BitStarz: Multi Award Winning Best Crypto Casino For Instant Payout

Established In – 2014.

– 2014. License – Curacao eGaming Commission.

– Curacao eGaming Commission. Owned and Operated By – Dama N.V. Casinos.

– Dama N.V. Casinos. Customer Service – Email service, Live chat facility.

Started to operate in 2014, BitStarz instant payout online crypto casino holds a reputation of 10 years in the industry. A total of 5,000+ games are available in this best crypto casino. All the games are offered by the popular game providers. You can enjoy 4,500+ slot games in BitStarz.

The customer service section is pretty appreciable with an email service and a live chat facility. The live chat will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for players. BitStarz online Bitcoin casino is compatible with all Android and iOS devices.

🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions

A massive welcome bonus offer is available for those who register at the casino for the first time.

Welcome Bonus Package – $500 or 5 BTC + 180 free spins. First Deposit – 100% up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins. Second Deposit – 50% up to 1 BTC. Third Deposit – 50% up to 2 BTC. Fourth Deposit – 100% up to 1 BTC.



Other Bonus Offers and Promotions

Slot Wars – €5,000 & 5,000 free spins.

Table Wars – €10,000 every week.

Monday Reload Bonus – 50% up to $300.

Wednesday Free Spins – Up to 200 free spins.

💳Banking Methods

The available banking methods in BitStarz Casino are Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Ethereum, VISA, Mastercard, CshtoCode, Cardano, etc.

➡️Pros and Cons of The Casino

✔️Pros ❌Cons More than 500 cryptocurrencies. Sportsbook is not available. Easy to navigate via the website.

#4. KatsuBet: Best Bitcoin Casino With Daily Cashback Offer

Established In – 2020.

– 2020. License – Curacao eGaming Commission.

– Curacao eGaming Commission. Owned and Operated By – Dama N.V. Casinos.

– Dama N.V. Casinos. Customer Service – Email service, Live chat facility.

KatsuBet is one of the best crypto casinos available in the industry for players. The game library of KatsuBet online crypto casino is pretty impressive with over 7,000 games in different categories. Many unique game collections are also available in this best Bitcoin casino.

Multiple languages are supported in the KatsuBet crypto gambling site. Other than English, German, French, Italian, and a few other languages are also available in this online crypto casino.

🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions

The welcome bonus package available in this crypto casino is given below;

Welcome Bonus Package – 325% + 200 Free spins up to 5 BTC or $6000 First Deposit – 100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins. Second Deposit – 75% up to 1.25 BTC + 100 free spins. Third Deposit – 50% up to 1.25 BTC. Fourth Deposit – 100% up to 1 BTC.



Other Bonus Offers and Promotions

Exclusive Bonus Offers. Highroller Welcome Bonus – 50% up to 0.029 BTC. BTC Exclusive Bonus – 75 free spins on Snoop Dogg Dollars. New Game: 3 Numbers – 45 free spins. Birthday Bonus – A gift from the casino on your birthday.

Regular Bonus Offers. Monday Reload Bonus – 25% up to 0.0048 BTC + 50 free spins. Wednesday Free Spins – 35, 75, or 100 free spins. Thursday Loot Boxes – 45, 85, or 100 free spins. Daily Cashback – 5%, 7%, or 10% cashback.



💳Banking Methods

The accepted currencies in this casino are BTC, EUR, USD, NZD, AUD, CAD, NOK, USDT, RUB, PLN, BRL, ETH, LTC, BCH, DOG, XRP, TRX, BNB, ADA, and NEO.

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, Virtual Credit Card, Bank Transfer, VISA, Mastercard, Maestro, Purple Pay, Neosurf, EcoPayz, iDebit, Interac, etc. are some of the transaction methods available here.

➡️Pros and Cons of The Casino

✔️Pros ❌Cons The best customer service. Some games are restricted in some regions. User-friendly interface.

#5. Bets.io: Best crypto Gambling Site For Casino & Sportsbook

Established In – 2021.

– 2021. License – Curacao eGaming Commission.

– Curacao eGaming Commission. Owned and Operated By – Bets Entertainment N.V.

– Bets Entertainment N.V. Customer Service – Email service, Live chat facility.

Bets.io, the best crypto casino, offers a massive game library and a great sportsbook to players. The game library includes over 10,000 games in different categories including slot games, table games, live casino games, etc. You can also enjoy more than 40 sports at Bets.io online crypto casino.

Bets.io offers the opportunity to buy crypto using fiat currencies from the website. The log-in and signup options are available on the upper right corner of the website’s home page.

🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions

You will get casino and sports welcome bonus offers here.

Casino Welcome Bonus (First Deposit) – 100% up to 1 BTC + 100 free spins.

Sports Welcome Bonus – 50% OnlyWin Freebet up to 100 USDT and a 150% hunting bonus up to 1,000 USDT.

Other Bonus Offers and Promotions

Second Deposit (Casino) – 75% up to 1,000 usdt + 75 free spins.

Third Deposit (Casino) – 50% up to 500 USDT + 50 free spins.

Second Deposit (Sports) – Freebet 33% up to 50 USDT.

Third Deposit (Sports) – 20% up to 25 USDT.

Crashio Game Release – 100% bonus up to 200 USDT.

Solana Exclusive Bonus – 50% + 30 free spins up to 3 SOL.

💳Banking Methods

Bets.io offers transaction methods such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Dogecoin, VISA, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, etc.

➡️Pros and Cons of The Casino

✔️Pros ❌Cons Accepts fiat currencies. The website design could have been better. Easy registration process.

Final Verdict On Best Bitcoin & Crypto Casinos 2025

So, these are the five best crypto casinos available in the industry. You can choose any of them to start your crypto-gambling journey. There is nothing to fear about the casinos, all of them are operating with proper gambling licenses and offer the best quality services to players.