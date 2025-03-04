4 abducted victims rescued as police neutralise wanted kidnap kingpin

Some of the weapons police recovered from the suspected criminals.

By: Kingsley Omonobi

In furtherance to combating kidnapping and violent crimes in the country, operatives of the Nigerian Police Force attached to the Abia state commands and Nasarawa State Command have, in separate operations, rescued four kidnapped victims and killed seven criminal elements in fierce gun fights.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer on Sunday disclosed that during the operations, a notorious kidnapping kingpin, aka ‘Honor’, met his Waterloo, and several arms and ammunition were recovered while some of the criminals escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said, “On March 9, 2025, at approximately 09:30 am, the Abia State Police Command received reports of four individuals kidnapped while driving their Toyota RAV4 along New Umuahia Road, Obingwa.

‘Leveraging credible intelligence, the Command’s tactical team located the kidnappers’ hideout on March 14, 2025, in a three-bedroom bungalow in Osokwa, Osisioma LGA.

“Upon arrival, the operatives faced heavy gunfire from the kidnappers.

“However, the superior firepower of the tactical teams led to the neutralization of six members of the kidnapping syndicate, and the four victims were rescued unharmed.

“The operation also resulted in the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, six magazines, and thirty-four rounds of live ammunition.

“The rescued victims were promptly taken to the Police Hospital for medical attention.

“In a parallel effort, the Nasarawa State Police Command, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and local vigilante groups, successfully neutralized a notorious kidnapper known as Abdullahi, alias “Honor,” during a joint security operation in Akwanga on March 14, 2025.

“The suspect, who had been on the wanted list for multiple offences, was intercepted near the Akwanga Central Mosque while attempting to evade arrest on a motorcycle.

“During the operation, the suspect brandished his arm to aid his escape but was subdued by a quick reaction from the security operatives.

“A search of the suspect yielded a Beretta pistol and twelve rounds of 9 mm live ammunition.

“One accomplice managed to escape with gunshot wounds, and a manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has commended the operatives for their professionalism and effective collaboration.

“The IGP emphasizes the importance of maintaining momentum in the ongoing fight against criminal elements in the country and sends a stern warning to all those who perpetrate crime to cease their nefarious activities or face decisive action.

“These recent operations underscore the resilience of the Nigeria Police Force to curb gun running, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality.

“The Force is dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and will continue to work tirelessly to dismantle criminal networks and protect communities.”