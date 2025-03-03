3 Lagos Assembly workers apologize to DSS for assault

DSS operatives

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Three officials of the Lagos State House of Assembly (LSHA) have tendered formal apologies to the Department of State Services (DSS) after being arrested for assaulting DSS operatives during the recent leadership crisis at the legislative house.

The Assembly had requested DSS presence through a letter dated February 14, 2025, signed by Acting Clerk A.T.B. Ottun. The letter, with reference number LSHA/FAD/0/7554/323, specifically asked the DSS to secure the facility from February 15 until further notice.

However, upon arrival, DSS personnel were reportedly attacked by three assembly workers. Relying on CCTV footage, the security agency arrested the suspects and subsequently filed charges against them.

In separate letters of apology dated March 28, 2025, the arrested officials—Ibrahim Abdul-Akeem Olarenwaju (Public Affairs Officer), Miss Adetola Fatimoh Oluwatosin, and Adetu Samshudeen Adekunle (both officers with the Sergeant-at-Arms unit)—expressed regret for their actions.

The apologies, addressed to DSS Director General, Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, were routed through the State Director of Security, Lagos State Command.

One of the letters read: “I, Ibrahim Abdul-Akeem Olarenwaju, hereby tender my unreserved apology for any act or omission that I might have caused your distinguished office and personnel in the course of my duty at the hallowed chamber of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, on the 27th day of February, 2025.”

The other assembly workers echoed similar sentiments, pledging to conduct themselves appropriately in the future and avoid any actions that could undermine DSS personnel.

During the leadership crisis at the Assembly, several media outlets had initially published reports claiming that DSS operatives invaded the legislative complex. However, upon reviewing the facts, many media organizations retracted their reports and issued apologies to the DSS.

This development highlights the importance of accurate reporting and the need for professionalism in handling security-related matters at public institutions.