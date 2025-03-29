FG, Turkey partner to return smuggled baby Gorilla

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government is working with Turkish authorities to facilitate the safe return of an endangered baby gorilla intercepted at Istanbul Airport, Turkey, on December 22, 2024.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Saturday, the government described the trafficking of wildlife particularly endangered species as a criminal act that violates both national and international laws, including the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The baby gorilla, reportedly smuggled from Nigeria and en route to Bangkok, Thailand, was discovered during a routine inspection by Turkish officials.

To address the issue, relevant agencies, including the Federal Ministry of Environment and the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service, have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the smuggling attempt and identify those responsible.

The government has also announced plans to strengthen surveillance at airports, seaports, and land borders to curb illegal wildlife trafficking.

It commended Turkish authorities for intercepting the smuggled animal and has directed the Nigerian Embassy in Ankara to continue working with Turkish officials to ensure its safe return.

The Federal Government reiterated its commitment to biodiversity conservation and the protection of endangered species, vowing to take decisive action against individuals involved in illegal wildlife trade.