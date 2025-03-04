2027: Tinubu must complete eight years – Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has declared that President Bola Tinubu must complete two terms in office, insisting the All Progressives Congress (APC) has only one presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

“Well, in our party, we have only one presidential candidate now. And Tinubu has to do eight years. You can see the repairs he has done to the economy, and things are starting to pick up again,” Kalu said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

The Senator representing Abia North and former Abia State governor also emphasised the need for an Igbo president but ruled out 2027 as a possibility.

“I am not going to discuss anything about the Igbo presidency. But I still tell you there is a need for it,” he said.

“The Igbo must present an acceptable candidate to all Nigerians. No one zone can make a president. President Tinubu was not elected by the Yoruba. He was elected by all Nigerians.”

He further noted that while Tinubu has not personally declared his intention to run for re-election, the APC leadership has already endorsed him.

“This president is not even doing politics. He has never told anybody he wants to run for election or not. But as a party, we have mandated him to run and given him a vote of confidence,” Kalu said.

According to him, the National Executive Committee (NEC) reaffirmed its support for Tinubu’s leadership, with a motion moved by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and announced by APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

“So, things cannot just get better in one night,” Kalu added.