2027: NNPP writes INEC, IGP, disowns Kwankwasiya, TNM groups

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has disowned the Kwankwasiya group and The National Movement (TNM) warning them to desist from parading themselves as an integral part of the NNPP membership and leadership.

The party, in a letter dated March 20, 2025 and made available to Vanguard, reminded the groups of the need to maintain status quo in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it had with them which ended in 2023.

NNPP, in the letter, insisted that the leaders of the groups, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso and Elder Buba Galadima must respect the termination of the MoU it entered with the party in the build-up to the 2023 presidential elections.

The Inspector General of Police and the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) were also copied in the letter jointly signed by the Founder and Chairman of the NNPP Board of Trustees, Dr Boniface Aniebonam and its National Chairman, Dr Agbo Major.

Recall that the NNPP entered into an MOU with the Kwankwasiya Movement led by Kwankwaso and TNM led by Galadima to use the party’s platform for the 2023 presidential elections in which Kwankwaso was the party’s flag bearer.

The MoU was meant to be terminated after the election but controversies emanated from the groups when the party wrote to them in July 2023, terminating the MoU.

Angered by the termination, the group refused to respect the agreement and continued to carry on as members of the party, leading to the expulsion of some of the members, who were also members of the groups for anti-party activities.

The letter read: “Please refer to our earlier letter of 28/7/2023 wherein we, the NNPP, duly communicated to you our withdrawal from the Memorandum of Understanding previously entered into by you- the Kwankwasiya group and the NNPP.

“It has however since come to our notice that you are still holding yourselves out as an integral part of the NNPP membership and leadership.

“You must forthwith desist from this fraudulent and heinous posturing because the structure and leadership of the NNPP has, since 28 July 2023, reverted to the original founders and leaders of the Party.

“You are advised to be properly guided and desist from deceiving unsuspecting members of the public.”