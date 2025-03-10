2027: Lagos PDP factions close ranks, vow to defeat APC

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS — FACTIONS in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, weekend, decided to sheathe their swords and work in the interest of the party.

The reconciliation meeting was held at the residence of the party’s first Chairman of the party in Lagos, Alhaji Muritala Ashorobi.

Ashorobi is also the Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee in Lagos.

Prominent members of the party in attendance were former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George; a former Minister of Cooperation and Integration, Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu; former BoT member, Mrs Aduke Maina; the state Chairman, Mr Philip Aivoji; Captain Tunji Shelle (retd), Alhaji Ramoni Owokoniran, Dr. Niran Adeniji, members of the Reconciliation Committee and State Exco.

In a communique after the meeting, the leaders vowed to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2027.

The communique reads: “The Meeting also resolved that status quo in the party remains. All members must unite. Party members across the 20 local government areas in the state must mobilise Lagosians to wrest power from the APC in 2027.

“The meeting also warned some members working for APC underground to stop or leave PDP immediately.

“It also warned that anti-party activities will no longer be tolerated. APC has really disappointed Nigerians and must be voted out in 2027.”