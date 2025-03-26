2027: Governor Sule denounces claims of any endorsement for succession

Gov Abdullahi Sule

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule has dismissed claims by certain politicians that they have been anointed as his preferred candidates to succeed him in 2027.

Expressing concern over these assertions, Sule urged the public and his supporters to disregard such claims, stating that they were being spread by disgruntled politicians seeking to use his name for political advantage.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Affairs, Comrade Peter Ahemba, made this known during his bi-monthly press briefing on Wednesday at the Press Center in Lafia.

Ahemba described the claims as deceptive and a distraction, accusing some politicians of misleading the public.

“We want to make it categorically clear that Governor Abdullahi Sule has not anointed any candidate to succeed him in 2027. Any appointee supporting such a claim is displaying insubordination, and the governor will not tolerate such acts henceforth,” he stated.

He further warned that the public should ignore any politician claiming to be the government’s chosen candidate for the 2027 governorship race.

“At the appropriate time, the people of Nasarawa will decide who they want as governor in 2027. Governor Sule still has more than two years to deliver the dividends of democracy to his people—why the distraction?” he questioned.

Governor Sule reassured his supporters and citizens that he remains focused on governance and will not be swayed by detractors. He called on the people to remain law-abiding and expect more developmental projects in the remaining two years of his administration.