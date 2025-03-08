2027: Ganduje, Barau receive 2023 Atiku support groups in 19 Northern States to APC

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State.

•It’s a big catch for our party, — Deputy Senate President

•PDP is dying at a fantastic rate — APC National Chairman

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — AHEAD of 2027 Presidential election, strong indications have emerged that there will be political realignment from the North as support groups of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar from the 19 Northern States have dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, APC, Kano North received them yesterday to the family of the ruling APC. According to the groups, they decided to join the APC and support President Tinubu following Senator Barau’s encouragement and representation of his people at the National Assembly.

The groups under the aegis of the Coalition of Atiku Support Groups in the 19 Northern States in the 2023 general elections, announced their defection from the PDP to the APC at the A-Class Event Centre, Abuja.

Five representatives of the group from each of the 19 Northern States and FCT attended the event, pledging to work for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2027 general election across the nooks and crannies of the North.

In his remarks, the Coordinator of the Coalition, Hon Abubakar Malami, said, “ Our groups comprise various strata of society—women, youths, students, traders, academics, and farmers— representing diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds. In the 2023 general elections build-up, we mobilised our members across the nooks and crannies of the 19 Northern States and the FCT to campaign for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. To the glory of God, Alhaji Atiku and the people around him acknowledged and appreciated the support of our groups. We played a key role in the votes the former vice president polled in the last presidential election.

“In 2027, we will work for the continuation of President Tinubu’s administration. Our sincere appreciation goes to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator (Dr) Barau I Jibrin, CFR, for working hard to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in addressing the challenges facing our region and the country. “

In his remarks, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin who described the defection as a big catch said, “It is good that you are teaming up with Mr President so that he will succeed in his effort to change our development trajectory and make this country a land of El Dorado. This is a very good development. Today, we are happy you are joining the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu family.

In his remarks while addressing the groups, the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who commented the defection of Atiku’s supporter, described Senator Barau Jibrin, who facilitated it, as a real general.