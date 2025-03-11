2027: APC will fail woefully and fall like a pack of cards — Ogboru

Over the weekend, at a vibrant youth-led event in Ovwian, Delta Central, Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties to His Excellency, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori, Mr. Kelvin Ogboru, made a resounding declaration: There is no vacancy in Osadebe House.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines, he reaffirmed, once again, that THERE IS NO ALTERNATIVE to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

According to Ogboru, true leadership is not about noise and empty promises but about delivering real results. While the opposition thrives on theatrics and distractions, Governor Oborevwori is driving historic progress with tangible development. His leadership is rooted in service, not self-interest—just like great visionaries such as Lee Kuan Yew, who dedicated his life to transforming his nation. Similarly, Governor Oborevwori has prioritised the prosperity of Delta State over personal gain, ensuring that the people, not politics, remain at the heart of governance.

Ogboru, a formidable youth leader in Abraka and Ethiope East LGA, exuded confidence in the PDP’s total victory come 2027. He emphasised that Governor Oborevwori’s unprecedented developmental strides under the MORE Agenda have cemented his place in history, making his re-election not just a possibility but an inevitability.

He did not mince words when addressing the opposition, stating, “The APC remains a weak, fragmented, and rudderless party in Delta State—bereft of vision, lacking in unity, and utterly directionless.” He lambasted the APC for its desperate hope that the federal government would “deliver” elections in its favour, rather than engaging in grassroots mobilisation and genuine governance. He further mocked the party’s incompetence, stating, “They are still searching for a credible leader to field in 2027, while PDP already has a leader who is redefining governance, ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach every corner of the state.”

Ogboru issued a clarion call to all appointees of Governor Oborevwori, urging them to intensify their grassroots engagement and rally total support for the Governor ahead of 2027. He asserted that the coming election will be a landslide victory for the PDP, as Deltans will once again choose progress over propaganda, development over deception, and visionary leadership over political desperation.