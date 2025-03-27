2027: ADC amends constitution to attract new members

By John Alechenu

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has resolved to amend its constitution to allow more Nigerians to contest elections on its platform without prior membership restrictions.

National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralphs Nwosu, announced this after a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Nwosu, the ADC—one of Nigeria’s leading opposition parties—is committed to providing a credible alternative platform for qualified and patriotic Nigerians seeking political office in the 2027 elections.

Nationwide “Handshake” Ritual: The ADC plans to introduce a national handshake ceremony across Nigeria every October 1st, symbolizing unity and inclusivity.

Membership Requirement Waiver: The party has waived its two-year membership requirement for contesting elections or holding party positions. New members can now contest immediately after joining.

Upcoming National Convention: The ADC is preparing for a national convention, where Nwosu announced he will not seek re-election as National Chairman. He emphasized the need for new leadership to mobilize Nigerians and drive a corruption-free political movement.

Addressing speculations about a possible alliance with Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Nwosu clarified:

“I have not seen Mr. Peter Obi for the past one year, so we couldn’t have been in talks. However, if he sees what we are doing and decides to join us, our doors are open.”

Regarding coalition plans ahead of 2027, Nwosu confirmed discussions with the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) and various civil society organizations, emphasizing a collective push for credible leadership in Nigeria.

“We will look Nigerians in the face and say, ‘Enough is enough.’ We will beg Nigerians to accept true leaders.”

The ADC’s constitutional amendments signal its openness to new entrants and strategic alliances ahead of the 2027 elections.