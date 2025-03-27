2027: Abia PDP vows rigorous screening before awarding tickets

PDP flags

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Umuahia – The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced plans to implement stricter screening processes before granting tickets to candidates for the 2027 elections.

This decision follows the defection of Hon. Lucky Udoka Johnson, representing Isuikwuato State Constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, to the Labour Party (LP). In a letter dated March 18, 2025, and addressed to Speaker Emmanuel Emeruwa, Johnson cited political polarization within the PDP and his admiration for Governor Alex Otti’s leadership as reasons for his defection.

Reacting to the move, Abia PDP Chairman Elder Abraham Amah assured that the party would reclaim the Isuikwuato seat, citing constitutional provisions that mandate lawmakers to vacate their positions upon defection. He added that the party would formally notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and take legal action in line with Section 109 (1)(g) of the Nigerian Constitution.

Amah also emphasized the party’s commitment to a more rigorous selection process for future candidates.

“Henceforth, the Abia PDP will conduct thorough background checks before entrusting its flag to any individual. We have learned, perhaps the hard way, that political gambles with questionable characters often lead to public embarrassment,” he stated.

“Abia PDP will no longer be a haven for opportunists cloaked in borrowed robes. We will not entrust our tickets to individuals without proper scrutiny.”

Meanwhile, five aides of the defected lawmaker have reportedly resigned in protest over his decision to leave the PDP.