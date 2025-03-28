2025 Vanguard Economic Discourse gathers steam

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

Arrangements are underway for the ninth edition of the Vanguard Economic Discourse, billed to offer one of the best insights into current issues in Nigeria’s economic space.

The event, themed, “Nigeria’s Economic Outlook 2025: Hardship and Pathways to Sustainable Recovery”, has been scheduled to hold on Wednesday, April 09, 2025 at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, starting at 9am.

Already, a number of seasoned economists and industry experts have signed up as facilitators.

The 2025 edition will be headlined by Dr. Yemi Kale, former Statistician General of the Federation/ Director General of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) as the Keynote Speaker. Dr. Kale is currently the Group Chief Economist/ Managing Director, Research & International Cooperation, Africa Export-Import Bank, Cairo.

The event would be chaired by Mr. Dele Oye, who is the President of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA). Oye is also the Chairman of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN).

Other confirmed facilitators include Prof. Franklin Ngwu, Director of Public Sector Initiatives, Lagos Business School, who will function as panel session Moderator with the Panelists including Chief Davidson Alaribe, who is the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Dr. Tayo Aduloju who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), and Dr. Femi Egbesola, the President of Association of Small Business Owners in Nigeria (ASBON).

Also on the panel is Dr. Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive, Center for Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Mr. Roger Brown, Chief Executive, Seplat Energy Plc, Mrs Bunmi Kuku, the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and Ms. Demi Samande, Founder/ CEO, Majours Holdings.

The Vanguard Economic Discourse, the national development thought leadership event hosted by Vanguard Newspapers every year, has gained traction in the past eight years as a major public-private sector platform for reviews and cross-fertilization of economic development ideas by Nigeria’s public and private sector leaders.

The event attracts large audience and viewership, driven by huge pre-event publicity in Vanguard Newspaper – print and online platforms; Live-streaming on Vanguard online platforms; Week-long Publication of post-event proceedings in Vanguard and other newspapers.