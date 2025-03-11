11 killed, houses razed as armed herdsmen attack Benue community

Governor Alia Appeals for Calm, Vows to Apprehend Perpetrators

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least 11 people have been killed, with several others injured, following an attack by suspected armed herdsmen on Mbagena community in Mchihe Council Ward, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

According to local sources, the attackers also set houses ablaze and looted food barns, leaving the community in distress.

A resident explained that the armed assailants first invaded the community on Friday night, then returned on Saturday around 7 p.m. in larger numbers, unleashing terror.

“They came back, shooting and killing anyone in sight. They also burnt homes and destroyed farm produce stored in food barns,” the source said.

As of Sunday morning, 11 bodies had been recovered, while several others remain missing. Many injured victims have been taken to hospitals in Katsina-Ala Town for treatment.

Confirming the incident, Chairman of Katsina-Ala LGA, Mr. Justin Shaku, described it as an unprovoked attack.

“The killings occurred between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday. About 11 people lost their lives, while seven others with serious injuries are receiving treatment in undisclosed hospitals,” he said.

He further disclosed that he was at the scene alongside a member of the House of Representatives representing Sankera axis, working with the locals to arrange burials and assist affected families.

President General of Mzough U Tiv (MUT) Worldwide, Chief Iorbee Ihagh, condemned the attack and urged authorities to deploy more security personnel to the affected area to prevent further bloodshed.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Hyacinth Alia, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, expressed deep condolences to the affected families and condemned the loss of innocent lives and destruction of homes.

“This level of cruelty is deeply offensive and will not be tolerated,” the Governor said.

He assured the public that those responsible would be brought to justice, stating that security forces had already been deployed to the troubled area.

“We are working closely with local law enforcement and community leaders to ensure our people can live peacefully, free from fear and violence,” he added.

Governor Alia also urged Benue residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, emphasizing that security remains a top priority for his administration.

“Together, we will overcome this challenge and strengthen our resolve to protect our homes and loved ones.”

As of press time, efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Catherine Anene, for official comments were unsuccessful.