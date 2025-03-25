102 CSOs demand constitutional integrity in resolving Rivers State crisis

By Emmanuel Elebeke

A coalition of 102 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has expressed deep concern over the escalating political crisis in Rivers State, urging President Bola Tinubu to uphold constitutional principles in resolving the situation.

In a statement released on Tuesday and made available to Vanguard, the CSOs warned that the ongoing political and legal turmoil in Rivers State poses a severe threat to democratic institutions and the rule of law in Nigeria. They called for immediate action to prevent further instability and misgovernance.

The crisis in Rivers State stems from a rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. The dispute led to the defection of 27 lawmakers, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in December 2023.

This defection triggered legal and political battles, culminating in a controversial Supreme Court ruling on February 28, 2025. The ruling recognized the defected lawmakers as legitimate and directed Governor Fubara to re-present the 2025 state budget to them.

Tensions escalated further when President Tinubu declared a state of emergency on March 18, 2025, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the entire House of Assembly for six months, while appointing Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd) as Sole Administrator. This decision has sparked widespread debate over its constitutionality, particularly with reports of military deployment to the Government House and attacks on local government secretariats.

The CSOs highlighted several key constitutional and legal issues arising from the crisis:

The CSOs cited Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which states that any lawmaker who defects from their elected party must forfeit their seat unless the defection is due to a division within the party.

They referenced the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling in Hon. Ifedayo Sunday Abegunde v. The Ondo State House of Assembly & 11 Others (SC.370/2014), which upheld this principle. However, they argued that the February 2025 Supreme Court decision in Rivers State House of Assembly & Others v. Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission & 9 Others (SC/CV/1176/2024) deviates from precedent by legitimizing defected lawmakers without proof of a PDP split.

The CSOs questioned the constitutional basis for President Tinubu’s state of emergency declaration, citing Section 305 of the Constitution, which permits such action only in cases of war, natural disasters, or public disorder beyond the control of the state government.

They also raised concerns about the National Assembly’s approval of the declaration through voice votes rather than a recorded two-thirds majority vote, as required for matters of national importance. Additionally, they argued that suspending elected officials and appointing a sole administrator oversteps federal authority and undermines state autonomy.

The CSOs criticized the judiciary’s handling of the crisis, citing conflicting rulings and allegations of political bias.

They pointed to the Supreme Court’s directive to recognize the Amaewhule-led faction, which contradicts previous judicial precedents. Additionally, they noted that lower courts have issued conflicting rulings on related matters, further eroding public trust in the judiciary.

To resolve the crisis and prevent further escalation, the CSOs outlined several constitutionally grounded steps:

The Supreme Court should revisit its February 2025 ruling with a full seven-person panel to align with past precedents, particularly the Abegunde case.

The defected lawmakers should vacate their seats, prompting by-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore legitimate representation.

President Tinubu should reconsider the state of emergency unless it is demonstrably justified under Section 305 of the Constitution.

Governor Fubara and the elected Assembly should be reinstated pending legal resolutions, while the military should withdraw to de-escalate tensions.

A neutral mediation panel, including elder statesmen, legal experts, and civil society leaders, should facilitate negotiations between Fubara, Wike, and their factions.

This panel should prioritize governance over personal disputes and work toward a peaceful resolution.

The judiciary must insulate itself from political pressures. The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, should establish a judicial panel to investigate allegations of bias.

Security agencies must remain neutral and avoid partisan interventions.

Citizens and civil society groups should demand transparency and accountability from all actors involved.

The media should highlight the crisis’s implications for democracy and encourage peaceful resolutions.

The CSOs warned that the crisis in Rivers State serves as a crucial test for Nigeria’s democracy. If left unchecked, it could set a dangerous precedent for constitutional violations and federal overreach across the country.

They urged all stakeholders—from the Presidency to grassroots organizations—to act decisively and patriotically to resolve the impasse.

“This country belongs to all of us, and we must work together to make it better for future generations. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement concluded.

