10 things to know about Canada’s next prime minister, Mark Carney

Canada’s Liberal Leader and Prime Minister-elect Mark Carney speaks after being elected as the new Liberal Party leader, in Ottawa on March 9, 2025. Canada’s Liberal Party overwhelmingly elected Mark Carney as its new leader and the country’s next prime minister on March 9, 2025, tasking the former central banker with helming Ottawa’s response to threats from US President Donald Trump. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP)

Mark Carney, a former central banker and economist, has had an illustrious career spanning global finance, climate advocacy, and now, politics.

With a reputation for steady leadership in times of crisis, Carney is stepping into Canadian politics with promises of economic stability and progressive policies.

Here are ten key things to know about him

10 Things to Know About Mark Carney



His Signature is on Canadian Money



As the former Governor of the Bank of Canada, Carney’s signature appears on Canadian currency—a testament to his influence in the nation’s financial system.

He Was the First Non-British Governor of the Bank of England



Carney made history by becoming the first non-British person to lead the Bank of England since its founding in 1694.

He Was Called the “George Clooney of Central Banking”



Known for his charisma and intellect, Carney was once likened to the Hollywood actor. He downplayed the comparison, calling it “a very low bar.”

He Has Never Held Public Office Before



Despite his extensive experience in finance and governance, Carney is stepping into elected office for the first time.

He Served as the U.N. Special Envoy for Climate Action



Carney’s commitment to climate change policies was evident in his U.N. role, where he earned a symbolic annual salary of just $1.

He Played Hockey at Harvard



A passionate hockey fan, Carney was a third-string goaltender on Harvard’s varsity team and once played in a game against Colgate.

He Was Named “Most Trusted Canadian”



In 2011, Reader’s Digest Canada editors voted him the “Most Trusted Canadian,” though readers placed him 19th.

He Completed the London Marathon at 50



Proving his endurance, Carney finished the 2015 London Marathon in 3 hours and 31 minutes.

He Is the Godfather of Chrystia Freeland’s Son



His close political ties include being the godfather of former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s son.

He Entered Politics in 2024, Declaring ‘This Is No Time for Politics as Usual’



On January 16, 2024, Carney officially launched his political career, stressing the need for change and a fresh approach to leadership.

