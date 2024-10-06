Why I dont have many friends – Bolaji Ogunmola

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular Nigerian actress, Bolaji Ogunmola, has emphasized the importance of maintaining a small circle of friends for mental well-being.

In a recent video shared on her YouTube channel, she revealed that she prefers a limited social circle, focusing on quality over quantity.

“I don’t have a big circle of friends,” Ogunmola stated. “I have a lot of colleagues and acquaintances, but friends who truly know me are not as many.”

The actress also shared her perspective on helping others, advising viewers to avoid expecting anything in return. “When you are helping people, never think of what you are going to get in return.As human beings, we have a bit of entitlement when it comes to helping people. ‘Oh, I gave this person something.’ If you are going to do it with the expectation of something in return, I don’t think that is kindness.”

Ogunmola further emphasized the importance of self-advocacy, especially in the face of negativity and injustice. “When people are carrying negativity about you that is untrue, please stand up for yourself,” she advised. “I used to say God will judge, karma will meet somebody somewhere. God will fight my battle. He does fight my battles. Speak up for yourself, especially in the face of injustice.”