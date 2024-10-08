Unapproved Price Hike: NCC backtracks, withdraws statement against Starlinks

By Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC wishes to inform the public and media outlets that the previously issued statement regarding Starlink’s subscription price hike was released in error.

Earlier, the NCC had expressed surprise over Starlink’s announcement of new subscription rates in Nigeria, claiming that the company had not received regulatory approval for the price adjustment. It was noted that while Starlink had filed a request for a price review, the Commission had yet to issue a decision on the matter. The initial statement also referenced potential regulatory infractions under the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003.

However, the NCC now clarifies that the statement was prematurely issued and urges all media houses to retract any related publications.

Director of Public Affairs at the NCC, Reuben Muoka, said: “We request that all media platforms kindly withdraw the previously issued statement on Starlink’s price hike, as it was issued in error.”

For those who have already published the statement, we kindly ask for its removal from your platforms.

The NCC remains committed to ensuring regulatory stability and fostering a conducive environment for investment in the telecommunications sector, as stakeholders continue to call for a review of tariffs to attract further investment.

We appreciate your cooperation and apologize for any confusion or inconvenience caused by the earlier release.