Top 10 richest business families in the world

Across the globe, there are some truly remarkable families whose fortunes have been built over generations, making them one of the richest the universe has ever seen.

These families have made a name for themselves in various industries, from retail to luxury goods, and from high-tech telecommunications to the rich reserves of oil.

In this article, we’ll take a look at ten of the richest families in the world.

1. Walton Family – $347 billion



Meet the Walton family, the richest family in the United States. Their massive fortune comes mainly from Walmart, the world’s largest retailer. Prominent members like Jim, Rob, and Alice Walton have consistently ranked in the top twenty of the Forbes 400 list since 2001. Their wealth is rooted in the legacy of Bud and Sam Walton, the co-founders of Walmart, which employs over 2.2 million people worldwide.

2. Al Nahyan Family – $305 billion



Next up, we have the Al Nahyan family, the royal rulers of Abu Dhabi. They’ve been at the helm since 1793 and oversee several wealth management funds, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala Investment Company, boasting an incredible $1 trillion in assets.

3. Bernard Arnault and Family – $191.8 billion



The Bernard Arnault family are the mastermind behind LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods company. With a net worth of $191.8 billion, Bernard and his family are among the wealthiest in 2024.

His five children—Delphine, Antoine, Alexandre, Frédéric, and Jean—are all involved in various brands under the LVMH umbrella.

4. Hermès Family – $151 billion



Next on our list is the Hermès family, known for their luxury fashion brand Hermès, famous for its iconic Kelly bags. Established in 1837, Hermès has become a global symbol of elegance and style, with a net worth of $151 billion.

5. Koch Family – $144 billion



The Koch family is well-known for their control of Koch Industries, the second-largest privately-owned company in the U.S. Founded by Fred C. Koch, this family has a diverse portfolio, including refining and manufacturing.

As of 2019, Charles Koch and David Koch were the only brothers still active in the company.

6. Al Thani Family – $133 billion



The ruling family of Qatar, the Al Thani family, has a net worth of $133 billion. Their rise to power is tied to the rich history of British and Ottoman imperial politics, and they manage substantial wealth through strategic investments and oil revenues.

7. Mars Family – $120 billion



Let’s not forget the Mars family, owners of the beloved Mars Inc., which produces treats like M&M’s and Snickers. Once ranked as the richest family in the U.S. in 1988, their wealth is estimated at around $120 billion. They’re quite private, rarely giving interviews.

8. Ambani Family – $116 billion



Hailing from Asia, the Ambani family is the wealthiest in the region, thanks to their ownership of Reliance Industries. Their wealth is huge, accounting for nearly a tenth of India’s GDP, making them influential players in the Indian economy.

9. Al Saud Family – $112 billion



The Al Saud family is the ruling royal family of Saudi Arabia, with an estimated wealth of $112 billion. With around 15,000 members, the family’s power and wealth are primarily concentrated among about 2,000 individuals.

Their fascinating history dates back to the 18th century.

10. Carlos Slim Helú and Family – $90 billion



Last but not least, we have Carlos Slim Helú, a well-known businessman from Mexico City. He made his mark with extensive investments in telecommunications through his conglomerate, Grupo Carso, which includes companies like Telmex and América Móvil. Slim Helú became the richest person in the world in 2010 and is celebrated for his savvy investment strategies, currently boasting a net worth of $90 billion.

