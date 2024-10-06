TITHE: Catholics, others seize on Pastor Adeboye’s apology

File photo of Pastor Enoch Adeboye

By Olayinka Latona & Ebunoluwa Sessou

Following the apology tendered by General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, over his teaching on the need for tithe payment, the Catholic Church and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, among others have said it is the right thing to do.

Director of Social Communications for the Lagos Catholic Archdiocese, Rev Fr Anthony Godonu, said Adeboye’s retracted teaching was not in line with that of the Catholic Church, stressing that it was good that the clergyman admitted his mistake.

His comment came as the PFN and other men of God described it as a good development given that Adeboye has a large following and the teaching did not conform to any bible verse.

Godonu said: “On the repentance of Pastor Enoch Adeboye over the statement he made three years ago that those who do not pay tithes will not go to heaven and recanting the statement, I think it is the right to do. That means he has found light and the truth. John 8:32 says that you will know the truth and the truth will set you free.

Pastor Adeboye has found the truth and the truth has liberated him. The Catholic Church doesn’t preach money as the basis for going to heaven, but doing the will of the father and following Jesus Christ. Carry your cross daily; accept everything that comes to you in thanksgiving and praise is what we preach in the Catholic Church. I am glad that a high ranking pastor in Nigeria has come out to say the truth at his age and at this time.

What much does he need to say than the truth if truly he wants to get to heaven? I am congratulating him for knowing the truth and showing light to the public.” Also speaking, former Vice Chairman of the PFN, Bishop Abraham Olaleye, said: “Whether the apology is holistic or not, it is important to acknowledge the fact that he apologised because what he has said before on the issue of tithe was an error, Christians are living in the gospel dispensation which is the dispensation of grace. The condition for salvation is clearly stated in John 3 verse 16. So, if we bring a new dimension that is contrary to the principle of the Bible, it means we have to rewrite the Bible.

“The error could happen to anybody if the understanding of the word of God is inadequate. However, Pastor Adeboye’s apology is a good development, especially as someone who leads many people. Tithe is an Old Testament practice that God initiated when Israelites became a nation and of the 12 tribes that made up the tribes of Israel, God told the tribe of Levites not to engage in any other business whether the cattle business or agriculture so that they can concentrate on spiritual matters over the nation. So, if other people bring their crops or produce, the Levites eat sufficiently and they will concentrate on the work of the ministry and that was to Israel. A lot of people do not understand that many things that apply to the Israelites in the Old Testament do not apply to us today.”

Likewise, Senior Pastor of Excellent Glory Christian Centre, Rev Prince Obed Ezeonye, stressed: ”Initially, when I heard this statement credited to Daddy GO, I held back for several reasons. First, he is a man I respect so much, a father and mentor whom I have benefited from the grace of God upon his life. With understanding, speaking against such a man would have vast implications. I just held my peace. I wouldn’t criticise a text when I have not known the context of such text because people are good at quoting personalities out of context. This suggests that, for every text, there is a context. Now that he has owned up to the statement, there is so much to learn from his action.

Pastor Adeboye has demonstrated the rare attitude of a learner. By his action, he is telling the body of Christ that he has not arrived and that he is still learning. This is meekness of the highest order.” Shedding light, Rev Peter Gabriel Elumeze of Activation Church Global said: “There is something we need to understand about fathers like Pastor Adeboye, he did not get to where he is today in the kingdom by games nor the schemes of men. He is raised solely by the hand and mercy of God. If you look closely you will understand what I am saying. Second, he followed God literally. His approach was more practical which I admit may not be perfect because of the spiritual technology involved and required to understand God better. If he had crooked intentions, he would not have tendered an apology. Many of the present-day preachers won’t do that. It takes someone who is truly seeking God to do such, especially publicly.” Meanwhile, Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Grace, COG, Pastor Kenny Adenugba, added: “Today, the concept of tithe has become a major challenge within the kingdom because people have become money mongers in ministry. Bible says bring all tithe into my house so that there can be food in the storehouse in Malachi 3.

The tithe at that time was not about money. It was about produces just like the harvest people bring to some churches. What Pastor Adeboye said was unfortunate when I read about it. However, I feel that apologising as a father only speaks about someone who understands his humanity and that was why he had to retract the statement and apologise to the Christian body and his followers. For me, it is a major attribute of a leader to accept his or her error. It is an error to say that anyone who does not give tithe will not make heaven. There are people who are not paying tithe and they are successful.

And there are people who are not Christians and yet they are successful.” On his part, Pastor Olukayode Oyedepo of the Loveesquad Community Church said: “Tithe is part of the law that God gave the children of Israel in His exclusive relationship with them under the Law of Moses. And this was at a different point in time; they were supposed to give 10 per cent of their farm produce into the house for the Levites to survive on.

And there is part of the tithe that the tithers themselves should eat. It is a Jewish practice. Christians are not Jewish. Abraham, who gave tithe which was 10 per cent of the spoil of war gave it to Melchizedek once and he did not pass it on to anyone to practice, even his children who inherited his blessings never gave tithe. Essentially, the reason we have lots of controversies about tithe is because we cannot separate Judaism from Christianity. And that is why people will always read from the book of Malachi which was prophetic writing to Jewish nation and priesthood.”