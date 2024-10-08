Tinubu committed to food security — VP Shettima

VP Shettima

•Seeks collaboration with World Food Programme

•Wants stronger FG, private sector synergy for economic growth

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Vice President Kashim Shettima, yesterday restated the unwavering commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in addressing the core challenge of food security in Nigeria, especially tackling the menace of malnutrition.

He also at a separate forum, reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to fostering a strong partnership with the private sector, with a view to driving the country’s economic growth and industrialisation.

The vice president said a strengthened collaboration with global bodies and other key stakeholders would go a long way in supporting the efforts of both federal and state authorities.

Shettima stated this when he received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, a delegation from the World Food Programme, WFP, led by its Executive Director, Mrs Cindy McCain.

He said: “The president has given his commitment towards addressing the core challenge of food security. He has declared a commitment towards tackling food insecurity and there is a need for us for further collaboration between the WFP and the government of Nigeria on strengthening food systems and improving nutrition in the country.”

He said it was in line with the President’s vision for food security in Nigeria that “the federal government is introducing the school feeding programme to tackle malnutrition among children.”

He sought further collaboration between the ministry of agriculture and the WFP, especially in strengthening the nation’s food systems and fighting malnutrition.

Recalling the support of the WFP to Borno State when he was governor, the VP noted: “Right from my days as a governor in Borno, we have had a very close working relationship with the WFP. They were there for us in our times of need, they stood by us and solidarized with us without playing to the gallery.”

In her remarks, Mrs McCain said she was in the country with her team to explore areas of further collaboration between Nigeria and the World Food Programme, with a view to addressing the challenges faced by the people.

She said the WFP was thrilled by the initiatives by the government to address the challenges of food security and malnutrition, noting that “the unique potential to explore Africa-led solutions to the challenges is exciting and commendable.”

She pledged the organisation’s continued support and partnership with authorities at different levels in Nigeria to help alleviate the sufferings of the people, especially in the areas affected by conflict.

Meanwhile, Shettima at a meeting with Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to fostering a strong partnership with the private sector, with a view to driving the country’s economic growth and industrialisation.

He said the private sector was critical to driving the industrialisation and job creation agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking at the meeting which comes ahead of the NESG’s 30th Nigerian Economic Summit, the vice president noted that the government’s pro-business policies and focus on improving key infrastructure, such as power, were designed to create an environment where businesses could thrive.

Shettima in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, said: “Our nation is pregnant with possibilities. Hope springs eternal from the hearts of men.”

He described NESG as a “premier economic organisation in the country,” that held the power to support the attainment of Nigeria’s potential.

Emphasising the critical role of electricity in driving industrialization, the VP stated: “Without power, there can be no industrialisation. I believe if we get our acts right, Nigeria will influence development in Africa.”

Shettima, who noted that the current administration was uniquely attuned to the needs of businesses, said: “This government is headed by someone who grew up in your ecosystem and speaks your language of business. We have never gotten a government that is as business-friendly as this one.”

He also pledged support for the private sector which it decsribed as an essential partnership for economic growth, adding “we want to create hope and opportunities for our youths and the resources are there for us to do it. We will do it.”

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr. Tope Fasua, urged NESG to turn discussions into tangible results.

“We cannot have economic development without growth. We are hoping that the NESG can take this forward. Let’s begin to have results,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee for the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#30) and Vice Chairman of NESG, Mr. Omoboyede Olusanya, said the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit was a pivotal platform for discussing regulatory reforms essential for economic competitiveness.

He said key events would include a meeting with CEOs from Francophone countries and sessions that would tackle topics such as local pharmaceutical, manufacturing and energy sector dynamics, aiming to foster collaboration among stakeholders for sustainable development.

“Our goal is to create actionable frameworks that address Nigeria’s pressing economic challenges,” he said.

He noted that in addition to these discussions, the summit would feature design workshops aimed at addressing critical issues such as food security, digital inclusion, and healthcare access.