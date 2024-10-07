Staff Welfare: NAFDAC workers begin indefinite strike

The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) representing workers of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has embarked on an indefinite strike over unresolved staff welfare concerns.

The strike, which began on Monday, October 7, 2024, centers on several demands, including the review of 2024 promotion examination results, appointments for key director positions in public affairs and special duties, reform of the promotion exam content, and the establishment of a psychology officer cadre in line with a directive from the Head of Service (HOS).

Other issues include the payment of pending burial expenses, life insurance, repatriation allowances, and salary arrears for employees hired in 2022.

In a statement released by TUC Secretary Ejor Michael, the workers had issued a 14-day ultimatum to NAFDAC management in a communique dated September 20, 2024. Following the expiration of the ultimatum, a NAFDAC staff congress was convened on October 4, where the decision to initiate an indefinite nationwide strike was unanimously agreed upon.

“After careful deliberation, Congress unanimously resolved to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike across all NAFDAC formations, commencing Monday, 7th October 2024,” the statement read.

The union expressed frustration over NAFDAC management’s failure to address the critical issues raised in the communique within the specified time frame. As a result, the union directed all workers to withdraw their services and vacate NAFDAC premises during the strike.

“This decision is a result of NAFDAC Management’s failure to address the critical issues outlined in the Communique within the given time frame,” the statement added.

SSASCGOC also instructed state and zonal coordinators to ensure full compliance with the strike order, emphasizing that the industrial action would persist until all demands were met.

“Dear Comrades, your cooperation is greatly treasured to ensure the effectiveness of this indefinite nationwide strike action. We will not relent until all issues are satisfactorily addressed,” the statement concluded.