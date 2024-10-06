Sokoto LG Chairman parleys staff

By Musa Ubandawaki in Sokoto

SOKOTO: The Executive Chairman of Dange/Shuni Local Government Council Sokoto state, Hon Aminu Magaji Bodai has said that his administration is committed to maintaining the existing relationship with the staff of the council, despite challenges in governance.

The Chairman was speaking at the maiden meeting with staff of the Council at the Local Government Chamber in Dange headquarters of the council after his swearing-in as Executive Chairman in the recently concluded LG election.

He vowed to create sustain and ensure a friendly working environment that will lead to increased productivity and rapid development of the area.

Magaji Bodai noted the readiness of his administration to carry workers along on all issues affecting their welfare adding that he was confident that in return, the Council workers would give his administration the desired cooperation and understanding so that together Dange/Shuni LG would be taken to the next level.

He further assured the staff of his plans in consultation with the Unions to clear staff outstanding allowances as soon as funds are made available to enhance service delivery.

The Director of Personnel Management, assured the new council Chairman of the cooperation of LG staff to enable him to succeed in his quest to bring development closer to the people.