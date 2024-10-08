Several injured, others missing as two boats capsize in Lagos

File

By Esther Onyegbula

Several people were injured, while others are still missing following a tragic boat accident that occurred on Monday, October 7, 2024.

Vanguard gathered that two unregistered passenger boats collided in the middle of the lagoon near Imore Town, Lagos.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Command said the mishap resulted in the capsizing of both boats, each carrying 16 passengers, leaving several people injured and others missing.

According to the Lagos State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, “a distress call was received at the Ilashe Division around 7:00 PM on Monday. Two unregistered passenger boats, both carrying 16 passengers, allegedly collided in the middle of the lagoon at Imore Town.

“In the process, both boats capsized, and the passengers, along with their goods, were thrown into the water.”

Explaining further, Hundeyin said a response team consisting of conventional and marine police officers, local divers, and other emergency responders were deployed to the scene.

“So far, 11 passengers have been rescued with injuries and were rushed to Naval Hospital, Navy Town Alakija, for medical attention,” SP Hundeyin added.

“While the rescue mission has made significant progress, the operation is still ongoing to recover the bodies of the remaining passengers who are feared to have drowned. We are working closely with all emergency services to bring this unfortunate situation under control.

“As of now, an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collision, and authorities are urging boat operators to adhere to safety regulations, including proper registration of vessels and ensuring that passengers wear life jackets,”Hundeyin stated.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command is appealing to the public for any additional information that could assist in the ongoing rescue efforts or the investigation.

This tragic incident has once again raised concerns about the safety standards of water transport in Lagos, with many calling for stricter enforcement of maritime safety laws.