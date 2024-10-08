Rivers crisis: Fubara invited anarchy moment he disobeyed court judgment – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has accused Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, of inviting anarchy by disobeying a court judgment.

Wike made this statement during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, warning that failure to comply with court rulings could lead to chaos and the breakdown of law and order.

“I was a governor, I have always obeyed the rule of law. You heard the governor say that our state is turning into a state of anarchy where people do not obey the rule of law.

“You must obey the judgment of the court. You must not take the law into your own hands. The moment you don’t obey court judgment, you are inviting anarchy, you are inviting violence,” Wike said.

Wike also accused Fubara of publicly declaring on national television that he would not comply with a court judgment.

He further emphasised the importance of police presence during elections, criticising any governor who believes elections can be successfully conducted without law enforcement support.