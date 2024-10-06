Residents hail Soludo’s people-oriented projects 

Some residents of Okpoko in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra, say the new hospital constructed by Gov. Chukwuma Soludo, will provide better and quality healthcare services.

The resident said this during a project tour on Saturday, organised by Consolidated Transporters under the umbrella of Solution Marshals in Anambra.

They said the projects were people-oriented.

The projects visited included internal roads measuring about 12km and ultra modern General Hospital at Okpoko in Ogbaru and a multi-billion naira flyover at Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA.

A resident, Mrs Ruth Ngene, who had lived in the community for many years, was happy as her experience of traveling several kilometres to access healthcare was over.

“This hospital in Okpoko community is an answered prayer. The hospital is helping those who are sick, pregnant women, children especially in emergencies.

“We thank Gov. Soludo for taking away the sufferings we experience when it comes to accessing healthcare,” she said.

Mr Jude Ezenwa, the Vice President-General of Okpoko, said the community had received a new lease of life and an economic boost since Soludo embarked on transformative projects.

He said the hospital had shortened the distance they traveled to access healthcare, adding that the internal roads with street light have made the place “ new heaven”.

“Okpoko used to be one of the biggest slums in West Africa, but today, Gov. Soludo has transformed it. We are promising the governor that we will own these facilities by maintaining them for the use of our people,” he said.

Mr Daniel Umeh, a resident of Ekwulobia community, said Soludo’s projects in the area were impacting positively on the lives of the people.

“The Ekwulobia bridge is a strategic bridge which connects Awka to Imo State through Uga community and an interchange link to Nnewi through Nnobi, also to Isuochi in Abia state through Umunze,” he said.

The Coordinator of Solution Marshals, Mr Osita Obi, told newsmen after the tour that they were impressed with the transformation of Okpoko an urban slum within the Onitsha metropolis.

“Soludo had fulfilled his promises to the residents of Okpoko and Ekwulobia with connecting roads, boreholes for portable water supply and general hospitals which offered free child and maternal healthcare.

“This project tour confirms that taxpayers money were being used for the good of the people. I urge our people to support the governor for second term so as not to disrupt this lofty development agenda,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Emmanuel Oramalu, Secretary, Solution Marshals, said the position of the group was that Soludo was prioritising people-oriented projects in the state