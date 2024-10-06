Oyo underscores importance of cultural festival to boosting economy

Gov Makinde

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State government is set to celebrate the Ibadan Yemoja festival from October 10 to October 27, 2024, emphasising the event’s significance in enhancing cultural tourism and contributing to the state’s economy.

While disclosing this on Monday, during a press briefing held at the Council for Arts and Culture, the Commissioner for the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, articulated the administration’s commitment to leveraging cultural festivals as a means of economic development.

He highlighted the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and various stakeholders to transform indigenous festivals.

“In its bid to showcase, promote, develop, and preserve the heritage of the state, we are collaborating with individuals, organisations, associations, and traditional adherents to repackage and transform our indigenous festivals,” he stated.

“The present administration in Oyo State under the leadership of His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, is leaving no stone unturned to uphold our Cultural Tourism Sector as a veritable means of sustaining and expanding the economy of the State as outlined in the Omituntun 2.0 Agenda.”

According to him, the Yemoja annual festival which is dedicated to honouring the “Orisa” who embodies motherhood, will span 17 days, bringing communities together to express their gratitude and reverence for Yemoja.

“This festival signifies the sacred bond between mothers and their children, recognizing the profound role she plays in their lives as a symbol of fertility and abundance.”

“A significant highlight of the festival will be the Effigy of Ogunieki, a 400-year-old statue depicting a woman breastfeeding a baby, which serves as a powerful reminder of the incredible strength, love, and sacrifice that define the role of mothers.”

“The festival will also serve as a platform to boost cultural tourism in the State, drawing participants from all Yoruba-speaking states and Yemoja devotees in the diaspora,” Dr. Olatunbosun added.

He urged public participation, emphasising that the festival offers a unique opportunity to engage with the rich cultural tapestry of the Yoruba people.

“We invite everyone to join us in this grand celebration, which not only honors our heritage but also supports economic growth through cultural tourism.”

The commissioner further stressed that the festival is aimed at strengthening community bonds and promote the cultural significance of motherhood, reinforcing the vital role that such festivals play in the socio-economic landscape of the region.

In his remarks, Baale Omikunmi Egbelade, highlighted the festival’s vital role in boosting the state’s economy.

He called on all Yoruba sons and daughters to embrace their cultural values and traditions, urging them to uphold and safeguard the legacies of their ancestors.