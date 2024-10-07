Osanebi a symbol of steadfastness and doggedness, says Omo-Agege

Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, one-time Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, has been described as a symbol of steadfastness and doggedness in the quest for purposeful and accountable governance.

Former Deputy President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, stated this in a goodwill message to the former lawmaker as he celebrates his birthday on October 7.

Osanebi was Senator Omo-Agege’s running mate when he ran for governorship of Delta State during the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Omo-Agege extolled Osanebi for staying true to his convictions, saying, “In the lead up to the election, Rt. Hon. Osanebi demonstrated an amazing level of doggedness in our quest to free Delta State from years of missed opportunities. I believe if our younger generation key into his commitment and desire, our dear state will transit to the level of inspiring governance.

“On this special day, I celebrate your commitment to our shared values in the quest to make Delta State great. Your steadfastness and sense of service through public office are virtues that will inspire our younger generation.

“As you continue to stand firm, I know our quest for a better living condition for our people will surely be realised. Happy birthday, my dear brother.”

Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi represented Ndokwa East Local Government Area in the Delta State House of Assembly.