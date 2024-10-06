Olu of Warri reiterates call on Itsekiri to develop hometowns

–As Amuka’s community Oboghoro, takes over ceremonial watch of palace

The Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III has reiterated his appeal to Itsekiri sons and daugthers to develop their communities.

The monarch appealed yesterday at a colorful ceremony to mark the assumption of ceremonial watch over his palace by Oboghoro community, Warri north local government, Delta state for a period of three months.

The Olu of Warri who spoke through the Ologbotsere, Chief Oma Eyewuoma, offered royal prayers for Warri kingdom. Oboghoro community, the hometown of the publisher of Vanguard newspaper, Mr Sam Amuka is now saddled with the responsibility to watch over the palace for three months.

It would be recalled that the Olu of Warri few years ago introduced the ceremonial watch over the palace called Aghofen and it rotates among communities in the Warri kingdom. Each community is handed a ceremonial flag at a colorful event, signifying its assumption of watch duty quarterly.

The rich dances and cultural heritage of the Itsekiri nation were on display at the event yesterday. Chiefs Otimeyin Adams, Walter Boyo, and Solomon Arenyeka were among the prominent chiefs from Oboghoro community that led the elegant dancers to pay homage to the monarch and intimate him of the readiness of the community to assume watch over the palace.

Some prominent Chiefs, sons, and daughters of the Oboghoro community at the event include Chief Gabriel Awala, the Uwangue of Warri kingdom, Chief Brown Mene, Chief Otimeyin Adams, Mr Sam Amuka, Publisher, Vanguard newspaper, Chairman Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta state, Chief Solomon Arenyeka and so on. A brief history of the community read by the compere Mr David Oki has it that Oboghoro was founded at “ about 1740 by crown Prince Ijala, heir of His Majesty Akengboye, the 13th Olu of Warri from 1730 to 1735.

His words: ”At the passage of Olu Akengboye in 1735, the mantle of Oluship fell on Prince Ijala to become the 14th Olu but he declined on account of age. “Prince Ijala whose personal objective was the stability and progress of the kingdom, set aside every other consideration and conceded the throne to his uncle, Ikenogho who was crowned Olu Atogbuwa, the 14tu Oluof Warri in 1735.” Ugbajor Itsekiri , Nigeria and several other prominent Itsekiri groups were at the event. Also cultural groups from Igala, Yoruba ,Ilaie , and Igbo communities in Warri entertained the gathering.