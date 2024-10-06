Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth condemns gunmen attack on NOUN university as monumental damage

By Chinonso Alozie

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Youth Wing has described the gunmen attack on the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) at Eze Oke Nsu in the Ehime Mbano Council Area of Imo State as a “monumental damage.”

Chairman Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu made this statement during an on-the-spot assessment of the damages, which he presented to reporters in Owerri alongside members of the organization.

During their visit, they observed that over three buses, multiple computers, various offices, and the CBT center were completely destroyed by the attackers.

“It is a great loss,” Okpalaezeukwu remarked. “We have seen significant damage, including the gigantic buildings funded by TETFUND that were set ablaze. The auditorium is entirely burnt down, as is the CBT center. Many computers have also been destroyed.”

He condemned the attack, emphasizing, “As the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, our assessment reveals monumental damage. Restoring what we have found here will be very difficult for our community.”

Addressing rumors that the study center would be converted into a facility for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Okpalaezeukwu clarified, “What we found here is not what was intended. The destroyed structures included a significant auditorium and a learning facility meant for the development of our youths and children, not an IDP camp or a hideout for criminals.”

He urged the youth in the community to “sheath their swords and give peace a chance,” stressing the importance of communication and collaboration. “We must advise our leaders and stakeholders that when working for the people, they should ensure they carry the community along. If the leaders who attracted this project had communicated effectively, the misinformation that led to this attack could have been avoided. This fundamentally stems from a communication gap,” he concluded.