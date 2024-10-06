NPFL: Ahmed Musa hits brace on return to Kano Pillars

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has scored a brace upon his return to Kano Pillars, powering them to a 2-0 victory over Sunshine Stars.

Musa, who joined alongside Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi, wasted no time to announce his return to the league with a goal in the 5th minute from outside the box.

The former CSKA Moscow winger then doubled the lead in the 51st minute to give Kano Pillars an added advantage in the game.

Musa could have made a hat-trick from the spot in the 70th minute but saw his effort inches away from goal.

More details to come…

Vanguard News